TRUE RELIGION LAUNCHES FALL '26 ICONOGRAPHY CAPSULE FEATURING CASH COBAIN AND JAYDA CHEAVES

The Fall '26 Iconography Campaign Spotlights True Religion Icons and Invites the Next Generation to Nationwide Open Casting Call

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Religion, an urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, officially unveils its limited-edition Fall 2026 Iconography Capsule - a collection that celebrates the unmistakable symbols and signature details that define the brand for more than two decades, reissued and recut for today's culture. Fronted by rapper-producer Cash Cobain and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves, the campaign explores one defining idea: recognition.

True Religion Fall 2026 Iconography Capsule featuring Cash Cobain and Jayda Cheaves

"True Religion has always stood for authenticity," said Kristen D'Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer at True Religion. "For more than two decades, our brand has been instantly recognizable because we've stayed true to who we are. This campaign extends that same idea to the people shaping culture today - those who stand out not by following trends, but by defining their own path. Jayda and Cash embody that spirit, and now, we're inviting the next generation to show us what makes them impossible to overlook."

Rooted in the belief that recognition is earned through authenticity, the collection celebrates individuals who have built their identities by remaining true to themselves, forging distinctive paths and becoming instantly icons in their own right. Led by two cultural trailblazers whose influence reflects the power of originality - Bronx rapper and producer, Cobain transformed his signature "sexy drill" sound into a movement, redefining the genre through a style that's uniquely his own; Founder Cheaves has built an influential brand and loyal following by turning her unapologetic perspective into a movement that continues to inspire.

"The Iconography Capsule highlights the brand's iconic design language, including the Horseshoe, Buddha, Big T, Super T contrast stitching, and signature script branding across denim, fleece, graphic tees, activewear, outerwear, and matching sets," said Tina Blake, Creative Director/SVP Design, Merchandising & Brand Image. "The collection places the brand's heritage at the forefront, bringing archival iconography into modern fits that reflect today's culture while honoring the designs that made True Religion instantly recognizable."

True Religion is inviting its community to become part of the story by hosting an Open Casting Call. Across social, retail, and experiential activations, participants are invited to answer one defining question: What makes you recognizable? The initiative spotlights the confidence, originality, style, and perspective that make people unmistakably themselves. On August 29, True Religion will bring the movement to life with a flagship casting event at its Los Angeles headquarters, featuring creator hosts, surprise guests, live DJ performances, exclusive giveaways, interactive photo moments, and on-site casting.

Two winners - one menswear and one womenswear - will be selected to star in the brand's "Ones to Watch" social content series, a Los Angeles photoshoot experience, travel accommodations, brand features, and a True Religion shopping experience.

As an extension of the open casting call, True Religion will bring the experience to select doors across the country, engaging local communities through a series of in-store activations. On August 15, select locations will offer on-site denim customization through embroidery, and August 22 will offer professional photo opportunities, giving participants the chance to capture their look and partake in the online casting call.

For more information on the campaign, event and where to purchase the full collection, please visit True Religion online and Instagram at @TrueReligion.

About True Religion

Founded in 2002, True Religion, an urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, quickly became a global icon by redefining fashion with its bold Super T stitching and innovative construction. Worn by artists, athletes and style pioneers, the brand is rooted in self-expression and individuality. Today, True Religion continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage, blending timeless craftsmanship with modern influences. Offering denim, sportswear, accessories and more for men, women and kids, True Religion remains a go-to for those who live boldly and authentically.

SOURCE True Religion