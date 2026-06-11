TRUE RELIGION OFFICIALLY KICKS OFF "TRUE SUMMER" WITH GRAMMY® NOMINATED GLOBAL POP STAR ZARA LARSSON

The campaign debuts the brand's summer denim and activewear collections defined by Zara's confidence and fun, capturing the energy of her tour during a New York City stop at the glamorous Fouquet's Hotel

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Religion, the urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, today officially reveals its highly anticipated Summer 2026 brand campaign, "True Summer." Following a blockbuster spring season, the brand is keeping its foot firmly on the cultural gas by partnering with GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum international pop sensation Zara Larsson to front its newest summer collection.

True Summer featuring Zara Larsson

"For me, confidence is all about being comfortable in who you are, and that's what I've always liked about True Religion," said Zara Larsson. "This campaign felt very real because it reflects so much of my life on tour, from getting ready with my team to celebrating after a great show. It feels effortless, fun, and super glamorous at the same time."

The campaign was shot on location in New York City during a stop on Zara's summer tour, capturing her as she transforms a suite at the iconic Fouquet's New York into her own personal playground. The suite becomes an intimate, tour stop diary acting as a dressing room, afterparty, and glam sleepover all at once. The brand leans into paparazzi candids, nostalgic glamour, handheld footage, and unguarded celebrity access. The clothes live entirely inside the story, blurring the lines between fashion excess and the real post-show adrenaline of life on tour.

"True Religion has proven that we truly know how to engage the right talent to drive conversations and move youth culture forward," said Kristen D'Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer at True Religion. "Zara Larsson represents the exact kind of vibrant, confident energy that aligns with our DNA. She's bold, exceptionally talented, and speaks directly to our younger consumers who refuse to blend into the background."

At the intersection of style and music, Zara Larsson occupies a rare, undeniable space in 2026 due to her legitimate genre fluidity, with a body of work spanning massive club anthems and emotional global hits. Zara represents a generation that thrives in the spotlight, making her the ultimate muse for a fashion collection that is unapologetically bold. The global campaign represents True Religion's commitment to joining forces with culturally relevant talent who connect with the consumer on a level that resonates.

"Zara brings a fresh perspective to the True Religion brand while embodying the confidence, individuality, and style that have always defined us," said Tina Blake, Creative Director, SVP of Design, Merchandising & Brand Image at True Religion. "As we developed this season's collection, our focus was on creating denim and activewear that feel both fashion-forward and effortless - pieces that can move seamlessly through the day. Zara's ability to mix, style, and personalize each look reflects the versatility built into the collection, making her the ideal partner to showcase our vision for the season."

"The Zara Edit" dials the True Religion aesthetic up to full blast. The capsule introduces a distinct shift toward vibrant color stories, premium leisurewear, and a playful nod to pop nostalgia:

Denim That Does the Most: Summer introduces statement denim coordinates, low-rise silhouettes, and curated pieces engineered for daytime escapes and late-night room service runs.

Summer introduces statement denim coordinates, low-rise silhouettes, and curated pieces engineered for daytime escapes and late-night room service runs. More Crystals Than Ever: Signature bold stitching reimagined with elevated hardware, baby pink crystal-embellished sets, and rhinestone-studded accents.

Signature bold stitching reimagined with elevated hardware, baby pink crystal-embellished sets, and rhinestone-studded accents. The Pop-Star Wardrobe Reset: Body-contouring halter sets, cropped graphic baby tees and plush, travel-ready tracksuits.

To celebrate the launch, True Religion is offering fans exclusive sweepstakes opportunities in-store and online. Starting June 11, shoppers who try on denim at participating stores and join the loyalty program can enter to win VIP tickets to Zara's September 29 Los Angeles show, plus travel and accommodations. Fans can also enter a social sweepstakes June 11–20 for a chance to win a $500 True Religion shopping spree and limited-edition charm keychain. Five winners will be selected.

The global launch of the "True Summer" campaign will be amplified across multi-channel retail touchpoints, major editorial features, and exclusive digital content drops mimicking the raw energy of backstage tour footage throughout the season.

The full collection is available starting today online at TrueReligion.com and in their select retail stores. Follow @TrueReligion on Instagram and #TrueZaraSummer for more details.

About True Religion

Founded in 2002, True Religion, an urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, quickly became a global icon by redefining fashion with its bold Super T stitching and innovative construction. Worn by artists, athletes and style pioneers, the brand is rooted in self-expression and individuality. Today, True Religion continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage, blending timeless craftsmanship with modern influences. Offering premium denim, sportswear, accessories and more for men, women and kids, True Religion remains a go-to for those who live boldly and authentically.

SOURCE True Religion