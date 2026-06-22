True Religion Plans to Open Four New U.S. Stores in 2026; Hires Kristen Jones to Lead Retail Strategy

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Religion, an urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, today announced that it will open four additional brick-and-mortar stores this year, bringing its total U.S. fleet to 61. The Company also announced that it has hired Kristen Jones as Vice President of Retail. Jones brings more than 30 years of retail experience to True Religion, as the Company continues to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities.

True Religion plans to open four new U.S. stores on the heels of its Boston opening; Hires Kristen Jones as Vice President of Retail.

Jones joins True Religion from Skechers, where she managed over 300 stores as Director of Sales and Operations. Prior to joining Skechers, Jones has driven strong results across a portfolio of stores at well-known retailers including Target, Ross Stores, and Levi's, focusing on people, consumer engagement and driving superior operational performance. As True Religion increases its investment in its omnichannel retail strategy, Jones will lead the Company's continued store openings and enhancement of its existing fleet.

Where: On the heels of True Religion's successful store openings in Orlando and Boston, the Company will debut stores in Indianapolis, Indiana; Brandon, Florida; Sacramento, California; and Cherry Hill, New Jersey throughout the remainder of 2026. The Company has strategically grown its retail footprint, with this latest wave of openings bringing True Religion closer to its near-term goal of operating 150 U.S. stores across the country.

True Religion CEO Michael Buckley: "Our stores are highly profitable, averaging 45% four-wall EBITDA margins, while strengthening our e-commerce and wholesale channels. This success gives us confidence to accelerate our retail expansion as we build toward our goal of becoming a $1 billion lifestyle brand. With Kristen joining the team, we've added a proven retail expert who will be instrumental in scaling our brick-and-mortar presence, and we look forward to bringing the True Religion experience to even more consumers."

True Religion Vice President of Retail Kristen Jones: "I'm thrilled to be joining True Religion at such a dynamic point in the Company's journey. True Religion is in a stage of growth with lots of whitespace opportunity ahead and I'm eager to continue driving our retail expansion forward and showcasing the magic of this iconic brand."

Key Facts

Q: Where are the new True Religion stores opening in 2026?

True Religion will open stores in Indianapolis, Indiana; Brandon, Florida; Sacramento, California; and Cherry Hill, New Jersey throughout 2026.

Q: How many True Religion stores are there in the United States?

With these five new openings, True Religion will have 61 stores across the United States, with a goal of reaching 150 U.S. stores

Q: What makes True Religion stores unique?

True Religion operates as one concept regardless of where its customers are shopping the brand. Stores showcase True Religion products across the various apparel categories, including denim, sportswear, T-shirts, shorts, and accessories, and highlight the brand's bold designs and stitch, delivering a personable experience to customers.

Q: Who is the new Vice President of Retail at True Religion?

Kristen Jones has been hired as Vice President of Retail. She brings over 30 years of retail experience from companies including Skechers, Target, Ross Stores, and Levi's.

Q: Where can I shop True Religion products?

True Religion products are available in True Religion stores, online at truereligion.com, and in select retail partners nationwide.

About True Religion:

Founded in 2002, True Religion, an urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, quickly became a global icon by redefining fashion with its bold Super T stitching and innovative construction. Worn by artists, athletes and style pioneers, the brand is rooted in self-expression and individuality. Today, True Religion continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage – blending timeless craftsmanship with modern influences. Offering high-quality denim, sportswear, accessories and more for men, women and kids, True Religion remains a go-to for those who live boldly and authentically.

SOURCE True Religion