True Religion Appoints Andrew Rauch as Senior Vice President of Global Digital and Ecommerce

Industry veteran tapped to drive global ecommerce growth and further strengthen True Religion's DTC platform

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Religion, an urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, today announced the appointment of Andrew Rauch as Senior Vice President of Global Digital and Ecommerce. Rauch brings more than 20 years of experience to True Religion as a global digital commerce executive and will report to Chief Executive Officer Michael Buckley, focusing on scaling the business and elevating its ecommerce presence.

True Religion hires Andrew Rauch as Senior Vice President of Global Digital Ecommerce.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to True Religion as we pursue our ambitious goal of becoming a $1 billion revenue brand," said Buckley. "We believe TrueReligion.com should represent 40% to 50% of our total revenue, and this requires exceptional leadership with a proven track record. Andrew has successfully scaled ecommerce businesses like Foot Locker and Urban Outfitters from hundreds of millions to more than $1 billion in revenue. His expertise in driving ecommerce growth at iconic brands makes him the ideal partner to help us realize our vision for ecommerce and accelerate our business forward."

Rauch joins True Religion from Foot Locker, where he served as Global Vice President Digital, leading global digital strategy and full P&L ownership for a $1.3 billion ecommerce business across the Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs brands. Prior to joining Foot Locker, he served as Executive Vice President Digital, PVH Americas at PVH Corp., and was previously with Urban Outfitters for nine years in roles of increasing responsibility before departing as Executive Director, Global E-Commerce, Digital Marketing & Analytics. Rauch began his career at The Children's Place in Consumer Insights & Strategy.

"True Religion has tremendous opportunity ahead and I'm excited to be part of the team," said Rauch. "The urban casual customer represents a fast-growing market, and True Religion has the authenticity, design credibility and breadth of product assortment to capture it. With a strong omnichannel foundation, I look forward to scaling the ecommerce business and contributing to our path toward $1 billion in revenue."

True Religion has built strong momentum, delivering growth across its omnichannel business. The brand serves the urban casual market, which continues to grow significantly faster than the broader apparel sector, with a broad product assortment and high-profile celebrity partnerships with names like Megan Thee Stallion.

About True Religion:

Founded in 2002, True Religion, an urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, quickly became a global icon by redefining fashion with its bold Super T stitching and innovative construction. Worn by artists, athletes and style pioneers, the brand is rooted in self-expression and individuality. Today, True Religion continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage – blending timeless craftsmanship with modern influences. Offering high-quality denim, sportswear, accessories and more for men, women and kids, True Religion remains a go-to for those who live boldly and authentically.

SOURCE True Religion