TRUE RELIGION REUNITES WITH MEGAN THEE STALLION AND DEBUTS KEY GLOCK FOR SPRING 2026 "MAKE IT TRUE" CAMPAIGN

Self-expression meets intention with signature stitching, bold silhouettes, and blinged-out details.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Religion, an urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, today unveiled its Spring 2026 brand campaign "MAKE IT TRUE." Starring three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion and Memphis heavy-hitter with a defining voice in hip-hop Key Glock, the campaign moves beyond nostalgia to cement a new mantra for culture: "Make It True".

True Religion

"Working with True Religion is always such a special experience and creative collaboration," Megan said. "I've always admired the way the brand embodies bold, self-expression through style, so I'm really proud to help them introduce their new collection and bring that energy into the spring season."

Megan Thee Stallion returns this spring as the central figure of the collection, bringing a signature confidence to a range of statement animal prints, coordinated sets, and body-contouring silhouettes. Her influence translates into a versatile offering of high-cut shorts, curve-defining crops, and layered denim that moves seamlessly from daytime festival moments to high-glamour evening looks. Reaching from Houston to Memphis, the brand also partners with Key Glock, whose approach reflects an edgy yet refined take on modern menswear. Through distressed denim, elevated active sets, and bold apex graphics, Glock's look balances comfort with a contemporary, statement-making intensity.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Megan again, as an authentic fan of the brand who embodies this collection perfectly," said Michael Buckley, Chief Executive Officer of True Religion.

"'MAKE IT TRUE' reflects where True Religion is today - evolving our legacy for a new generation, enabling them to feel confident to go after the life they desire," said Kristen D'Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer at True Religion. "Megan and Glock both embody a confident, individual approach to style. They represent the natural connection between music, culture and the DNA of our brand."

The Spring 2026 narrative unfolds across three distinct volumes:

VOLUME 1: TRUE SELF opens the season with fresh trends and new aspirations. The Portrait Print Story leans into artful graphics, luxe textures, and "Rhinestone Relics," turning a love of trends into faith in the unexpected. This chapter also introduces J'adore That Girl, delivering hyper-feminine baby tees and matching sets that read like a curated love letter to the True Self, offering the confidence to dress for the life you want today.

VOLUME 2: TRUE PURPOSE shifts into a high-stakes festival season moment. Leopard and snake graphics, sunset palettes, and sleaze-era codes flipped for 2026 set the vibe. Lace panels, corset details, and distressed hems dial up the drama for caught-on-camera moments, while the "Survival of the Fittest" mentality brings bold and raw edges to the forefront of a modern style portfolio.

VOLUME 3: TRUE LEGACY Megan Thee Stallion and Key Glock deliver a bold campaign story that electrifies True Religion's iconic DNA for the next generation. Rooted in "Miami Y2K" energy, think beach afternoons and hot summer nights - the drop features the High Voltage neon palette and the Color Glitch story. Signature red-stitch denim returns through statement pieces like "Spicy Shorts" for the Hotties, while soft early-2000s pinks collide with electric neons to create a high-impact summer aesthetic that celebrates both legacy and evolution.

This moment signals the start of another big year for True Religion, with continued culturally relevant collaborations, editorial moments, and partnerships set to unfold across fashion, music, and creative communities. As the "MAKE IT TRUE" narrative develops, the brand will continue to highlight the artists, tastemakers, and audiences shaping the future of personal style.

For more information on the campaign, event and where to purchase the full collection, please visit True Religion online and Instagram at @TrueReligion.

About True Religion

Founded in 2002, True Religion, an urban casual lifestyle apparel and accessories brand for women, men and kids, quickly became a global icon by redefining fashion with its bold Super T stitching and innovative construction. Worn by artists, athletes and style pioneers, the brand is rooted in self-expression and individuality. Today, True Religion continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage—blending timeless craftsmanship with modern influences. Offering high-quality denim, sportswear, accessories and more for men, women and kids, True Religion remains a go-to for those who live boldly and authentically.

SOURCE True Religion