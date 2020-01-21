True Residential Unveils a Brilliant New Saffron Hue to the Build Your True Program of Custom Finishes and Hardware at KBIS 2020 (Booth C8922)

O'FALLON, Mo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Residential, a luxury home refrigeration brand with commercial DNA, unveils a brilliant new Saffron hue to its Build Your True program of custom finishes and hardware. The addition of the vivid new color—which is said to exude and boost positive energy—complements the brand's expansive repertoire of offerings that follow both form and function.

True Residential's 30" Column in Saffron.

True Residential Director of Sales and Marketing, Steve Proctor, says, "We aren't constrained by trends when developing new hues and finishes to add to our collection, but we do aim to introduce both staple colors and unexpectedly timeless colors to further cement our footprint in the design world. While 2019 saw the introduction of our incredibly tactile Ultra Matte Black finish and our vibrant Emerald finish, this year will further showcase our dedication to providing our clients the utmost in freedom of choice—a factor we consider to be luxury at its finest. To solidify this point, we are also excited to showcase our newly available 30" Beverage Center Columns—our solutions-based response to homeowners' demand for a full-sized unit dedicated solely to beverages."

Saffron joins a wide array of available custom finishes in the Build Your True collection—which also includes Stainless Steel, Gloss Black, Matte Black, Ultra Matte Black, Emerald, Cobalt, Matte White and Antique White. Together with complementary hardware options that include Stainless Steel, Copper, Brass, Pewter, Gold and Chrome—designers and homeowners can now choose from 54 unique combinations available in both full-size and undercounter units.

Likewise, the brand will also be showcasing their Ultra Matte Black finish and their recently released 36" Columns at the show. The 36" units boast 25.1 cubic feet of interior space and can accommodate items as large as an 18" by 26" commercial-sized sheet pan while not impeding on precious square footage. The new introductions exemplify the brand's devotion to enhancing the True experience.

About True Residential: A division of the third generation, family owned-and-operated True ® Manufacturing Company in St. Louis, True Residential was established to deliver the finest in high-end home refrigeration backed by a long legacy of commercial performance. Handcrafted in the USA with the same meticulous attention to quality and detail industry professionals demand, the residential series includes full-size refrigerators and refrigerator columns; and undercounter wine cabinets, refrigerators, beverage centers, refrigerator drawers, beer dispensers, and ice machines. For more information about True® Residential, call 888-616-8783 or visit true-residential.com .

