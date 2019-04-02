True REST Float Spa Offers Franchise Opportunities

PHOENIX, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The float therapy or float tank industry has seen tremendous growth over the last three years. After the March 17 episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," True REST Float Spa is seeing a large uptick in franchise interest. True REST Float Spa is the industry's largest float spa brand and has the largest franchise footprint with over 70 awarded locations, including 32 open locations and another 15 opening this year. True REST Float Spa has been featured in TIME and The Wall Street Journal and True REST Franchising LLC was ranked No. 7 in Entrepreneur's 2019 Top New Franchises and No. 234 in Entrepreneur's 2019 Top 500.

With a validated business model and thorough support system through construction and operations, True REST Franchising can attribute its growth and brand presence to the success of the existing locations. Large recurring revenue potential and low overhead expenses appeal to franchise owners. A single employee can manage a spa, enabling a small team of passionate employees to fill a week's schedule. They facilitate a professional and profound experience for new clients and a comfortable place for members to continue their float journey month after month. The top six True REST Float Spa franchisees are averaging $103,560 per float pod per year, with a 32.94 percent net profit. Most True REST Float Spa locations include a minimum of four pods, and some locations have as many as eight.

Founder and President, Nick Janicki says, "Floating is our passion and we believe that it is a piece of the puzzle for the future of the wellness industry. It is a perfect complement to many holistic modalities and offers the client a peaceful state unlike anything ever experienced." He continued, "While True REST Float Spa's operations and procedures may seem simple, our validated formulas coupled with our comprehensive operational support provide franchisees the best possible experience for success."

"I have plans to open multiple units in the Houston and Dallas markets over the next 10 years," said True REST Float Spa Houston franchisee Kiran Momin. "Coming from a family whose goal over the past 25 years is self-sustenance and business ownership, I plan to continue my family's legacy in owning, operating and growing my business ventures well into the future."

For the uninitiated, float therapy is a powerful tool for wellness, relaxation, pain relief and better sleep. Floating allows clients to float effortlessly in a float tank or float pod. The pod is 8 feet long and over 4 feet tall and is filled with 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Even denser than the Dead Sea, the float pod provides a place for complete relaxation, better sleep and pain relief. Regular floaters include athletes like Steph Curry, celebrities like Joe Rogan and Zac Efron, San Diego Navy SEALs, pregnant moms, holistic wellness professionals and corporate men and women alike.

An hour of zero gravity and zero distractions will decrease the production of cortisol, a stress hormone, leaving a person feeling refreshed and serene after the float. The brain enters the theta brain-wave state, associated with deep sleep and dreaming. The skin temperature water feels like floating on a cloud or in outer space. Epsom salts are great for the skin, hair and nails, and act as an exfoliant aiding joint pain, easing stress and naturally relaxing the body. One thousand pounds of Epsom salts help prevent inflammation in joints and muscles, and treat sprains, strains or sore muscles. Floating provides weightlessness resulting in zero pressure points on the body which can provide 100 percent pain relief.

The benefits of float therapy vary. The intricate interplay of body and mind has everything to do with living a healthy and happy life. Floating offers an all-natural approach that has been proven to help a wide scope of ailments and offer physical and mental well-being to its practitioners.

For more information on True REST Float Spa franchising, visit https://www.TrueRESTFranchising.com or contact Franchising@TrueREST.com.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. With over 70 awarded franchised locations across the country, it is on its way to servicing one million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and one thousand pounds of Epsom Salts. Clients float effortlessly in their float suite. Each True REST Float Spa location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships programs and packages. For more information go to www.TrueREST.com. For Franchising opportunities go to https://www.TrueRESTFranchising.com.

