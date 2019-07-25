True REST Float Spa Opens 34th Spa in Ocean Township, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True REST Float Spa, the nation's largest float spa brand with locations across the nation, recently finalized its acquisition of The Float Studio in Ocean Township, New Jersey. As a result, the spa is now operated as a True REST Float Spa Ocean Township franchise. This is the second True REST Float Spa in New Jersey and the company's first location in Ocean Township, located at 3209 Sunset Avenue, Ocean Township, NJ 07712. With this opening, True REST Float Spa has a national footprint of 34 spa locations and another 15 planned to open this year.

True REST Float Spa members float effortlessly in hour-long sessions that provide a sensory and gravity-free environment, restricting external sources of distraction for an extreme form of rest. Each pod is filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of water that creates a 30% salt solution, enabling effortless floating. Many believe that Epsom salts may have healing effects that can potentially help treat inflammation of the joints and muscles and ease chronic pain for areas of the body like the neck and back. The high level of salt is thought to be great for the skin, hair and nails, acting as an exfoliant while also drawing out toxins and lactic acid from workouts to reduce stress and relax the body.

Scientific study suggests float therapy may be effective in relieving stress, reducing pain, alleviating anxiety and depression, helping with addictions, enhancing cognitive performance creativity, boosting immune function and helping sleep.

The new True REST Float Spa Ocean Township location will see an additional four float pods added to the existing two pods and two float rooms. As with all True REST Float Spa locations, each private suite will have its own tiled shower and the spa will have prep areas for post-float and a relaxing oasis room to enjoy an oxygen bar, journaling, float education and more.

"This acquisition expands our footprint, enabling True REST Float Spa to serve more people with the best in float therapy and strive to make floating accessible and approachable for everyone. Floating is a passion for us all at True REST. It is a perfect complement to many holistic modalities and offers the user a peaceful state unlike anything ever experienced," says James Rowe, CEO of True REST Franchising. "Out of our 34 open spa locations, three have been existing float spas that converted to a True REST Float Spa franchise."

Founded in 2014, True REST is a membership-based float spa that offers floatation therapy. The spa features up to six float pods available for individual appointments and also offers an oxygen bar and an oasis room for its clients. Every True REST Float Spa provides a spa-like environment and takes a wellness approach toward total mind and body healing.

The True REST Float Spa's franchising program is developed on an established business model as well as a system of marketing, training, operations and excellent franchisee support. The company's board of directors and leadership have several decades of franchise and/or floating experience. True REST Float Spa's franchises have the company's core values in common: integrity, honesty and responsibility.

For more information on True REST Float Spa, visit www.TrueREST.com and for information on True REST franchising, visit https://www.TrueRESTFranchising.com.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. With over 78 awarded locations, including 34 open locations and another 15 opening this year across the country, it is on its way to servicing one million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly membership programs and packages. For more information, go to TrueREST.com. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest/. For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.TrueRESTfranchising.com.

