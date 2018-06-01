True REST Is the Fastest Growing Franchisor in the Flotation Therapy Industry

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With insurance costs rising and a growing opioid addiction crisis, people around the country are looking for alternative healthcare approaches and holistic means of recovery and relaxation. Flotation therapy, although new to many, has proven to be more than just a wellness fad for anyone searching for relief from a wide array of physical and mental health issues. Leading the charge is True REST Float Spa, a nationwide franchise offering a premier spa experience for clients seeking deep relaxation, pain relief, and stress reduction.

In just under three years, True REST has grown from a single spa in Scottsdale, AZ to the largest float therapy franchise in the world. True REST has proven that floating is not just popular in larger cities with spas taking off in affluent suburbs throughout the Midwest, tourist destinations, and NFL cities alike.

Nick and Holly Janicki opened the first True REST Float Spa in 2009, creating a successful business model around a wellness tool that was popular in Europe, but new to the United States. They grew their business for five years while the U.S. was just learning about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of floating. It wasn't until 2014 that they partnered with Jim Rowe and started franchising. From the first meeting between Janicki and Rowe, it was clear that their visions for the future of the float industry and the experience they wanted to offer clients matched perfectly. Janicki had the industry expertise and a goal to share floating with one million people, while Rowe brought decades of franchise experience as a franchisee, regional developer, and master franchisor. Under their guidance, the brand grew rapidly. True REST currently boasts 62 locations in development, with plans to have over 100 locations coming to cities across the country by the end of the 2018.

Industry reports show over 500 independent spas across the country and a growing array of technologies to support the demand. It's no surprise why – more and more MLB and NFL stadiums are installing Float Pods for athletic recovery, Kaiser Permanente partnered with Golden State Warriors' star Stephen Curry to advocate floating for mental wellness, and new neuroscience research is showing proven results for those suffering from PTSD, anxiety, and concussions.

