True Scoops Revolutionizes the At-Home Ice Cream Experience

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Scoops, an at-home ice cream brand, is excited to announce the official launch of their pre-sales on June 1, and the launch of their products for all customers on July 1, 2021. True Scoops combines a simple, fun ice cream-making experience, with amazing flavors. Their range of products, which include iconic flavors we all know and love, as well as sprinkles and syrups, will be available on their website Make True Scoops. True Scoops is a women-owned company and the sister brand of Island Pops. True Scoops' new flavors and ideas can also be found on their Instagram page, Make True Scoops.

True Scoops

Ice cream is a timeless and classic treat that satisfies everyone's sweet tooth. Whether enjoyed on a hot summer day or with your family after dinner, ice cream has the power to bring people together and make everyone smile. True Scoops will revolutionize the at-home ice cream-making experience by providing an easy, delicious ice cream mix for children and adults to take part in regardless of their age. Before, making ice cream at home was a tedious, complex process, involving heating milk, cream, and sugar, tempering eggs, aging the base overnight, and then churning endlessly in an ice cream maker. With True Scoops, it is simply mixing ingredients to create tasty ice cream. True Scoops' mission is to make ice cream more than just a dessert and to make it an experience that we all can enjoy. True Scoops ice cream is peanut-free, gluten-free certified, egg-free, corn syrup-free, and Kosher certified.

Founders Kelly Williamson and Shelly Marshall are obsessed with making ice cream and have spent years in the industry perfecting their craft. True Scoops was created due to customers interested in the ice cream-making experience who did not want to deal with all of the fuss. Kelly and Shelly believe that everyone's time is very important, and should be spent contemplating what kind of sundae you're going to enjoy. Kelly Williamson and Shelly Marshall have created a simple, fun, ice cream-making experience for anyone and everyone to enjoy.

In 2015, Kelly Williamson and Shelly Marshall met at Penn State's legendary ice cream course. Soon the two became best friends, and the rest is ice cream history. With years of ice cream expertise, Kelly and Shelly have created amazing ice cream products to make for an amazing experience. Shelly also operates Island Pops, a Caribbean-style gourmet frozen dessert store.

True Scoops offers a wide range of products including Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Hot Fudge Sauce, and Salted Butterscotch Sauce. The variety of products allows for anyone to enjoy their favorite, classic flavors.

Kelly Williamson and Shelly Marshall are excited to launch their ice cream company, True Scoops, and look forward to bringing to the world amazing ice cream and an amazing experience. The products can be purchased through their website Make True Scoops.

