True Sea Moss Expands Retail Presence with Launch at Whole Foods Market Stores

Fast-Growing Functional Food Brand Brings Wild-Harvested Sea Moss to America's Leading Natural Grocer

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Sea Moss is excited to announce that its signature line of wild-harvested Sea Moss Gels is now available at select Whole Foods Market stores. This expansion brings three vibrant, flavor-forward gels to the supplement department, offering customers a convenient way to incorporate sea moss into their daily routines.

True Sea Moss Gels are available in 16oz glass jars and can be found on refrigerated or dry shelves within the supplement section. The launch features three distinct, chef-inspired flavor profiles:

Mango Pineapple: A tropical, real fruit sun-drenched blend that turns a daily ritual into a bright, refreshing escape.

Blue Spirulina Raspberry: A visually stunning real fruit fusion that balances tart berry notes with the deep earthiness of the sea.

real fruit fusion that balances tart berry notes with the deep earthiness of the sea. Strawberry: A classic, nostalgic flavor crafted with real fruit to provide a smooth, approachable way to enjoy sea moss.

"Bringing True Sea Moss to Whole Foods Market stores is a milestone that reflects our commitment to making ocean-sourced nutrition a seamless part of the modern lifestyle," said Ivan Tsvilik, Founder of True Sea Moss. "We've seen an incredible surge in demand as people return to nature for their daily wellness routines. By working with Whole Foods Market, we are making it easier than ever for consumers to find our gels right alongside their daily essentials."

True Sea Moss is committed to providing products that reflect the brand's dedication to quality and consciously sourced ingredients. By making these gels available at select Whole Foods Market stores, the brand continues its mission to make sea moss a familiar and accessible part of daily life.

Customers can find True Sea Moss at select Whole Foods Market locations today. To find a store near you, please visit the True Sea Moss location finder at trueseamoss.com/pages/store-locator.

True Sea Moss is a Houston-based wellness brand dedicated to bringing the raw power of the ocean to modern lifestyles. Founded on the belief that nature provides potent nourishment, the company specializes in high-quality, wild-harvested sea moss gels flavored with real fruit. As a rapidly growing brand in the functional food space, True Sea Moss is focused on transparent production practices and consciously sourced ingredients to ensure every jar delivers a premium experience. For more information, visit trueseamoss.com.

SOURCE True Sea Moss