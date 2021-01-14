True Search Strengthens Consumer Practice Following Record Year over Year Growth in 2020

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True , the fast growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, continues to build out its thriving Consumer Practice by hiring a series of well regarded Partners - Luis DeAnda, Stuart Horowitz, and Ben O'Reilly. The team joins True as the firm's Consumer Practice alone saw a 24% growth in revenue in 2020.

"Our clients across the consumer digital, health and wellness, beauty, fashion and lifestyle, new retail, and foodtech spaces all had significant opportunities and talent challenges in 2020 as they pivoted go-to-market strategies or accelerated plans to stay competitive," said Todd Zangrillo, Partner and Head of True's Consumer Practice. "In addition to helping our clients solve key business problems, we were well positioned to add an incredible group of search professionals to the team at the end of the year. We couldn't be more excited to have them on board," Zangrillo added.

Luis DeAnda is known for placing best-in-class marketing, CEO, and Board talent for clients like Estee Lauder, Bank of America, Home Depot and Walmart. His unique passion and ability to connect with both clients and candidates in the constantly evolving world of marketing and technology stems from his 20 years in the advertising industry where he held roles as President & CEO of TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles, Chief Operating Officer for TBWA\Hakuhodo in Japan, and International Managing Director for Media\Arts\Lab (the bespoke agency for Apple) where he gained unrivaled experience. Most recently Luis worked in Heidrick & Struggles' Global Consumer and Global Digital Practices. Luis is based in our Los Angeles office.



Stuart Horowitz is a human capital operator with two decades' experience and the founding Chief People Officer who grew Chewy from 100 employees to more than 11,000. Stuart brings an understanding of the nuances of designing and executing successful talent strategies for B2C businesses within software, web services and e-commerce. Stuart was also the Human Capital Operating Partner for Vector Capital, a $4 billion private equity firm based in San Francisco, where he oversaw talent acquisition and development for portfolio companies internationally including Corel and Gerber Technology. He will focus on CEO and go-to-market roles and is based in Florida.

Ben O'Reilly spent the last 10 years working for Nike Inc. as Director of Talent for Nike's Greater China and APAC territories, and then as Senior Director of Talent Acquisition & Executive Recruiting for the Consumer Marketplace Divisions & International Territories. Previously Ben recruited for financial services institutions such as UBS Warburg, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, and as the former Managing Partner of boutique global search firm Loftus Bradford, worked with Nike, Disney, Microsoft and the NBA to diversify their leadership ranks. Ben is based in True's Los Angeles office and will focus on CEO and go-to-market executive searches.

True's Consumer Practice serves venture-backed, PE-backed, public and private B2C companies, and conducts executive searches across all business functions.

True operates worldwide from 15 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

About True

The True platform is a global suite of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management. True consists of four business units: True Search, Thrive, Synthesis, and AboveBoard.

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies, and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters, and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

AboveBoard

A diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. We provide access to hundreds to full-time or interim opportunities so members can proactively find their next executive role based on what they want to accomplish rather than who they know.

