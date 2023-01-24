The local group hopes to provide a quality, enriching, and educational experience for all clients interested in going solar.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanded tax credits from recent legislation, along with lucrative policies from local utility companies, have made solar a valuable investment option looking forward. This value proposition has led to an increase in adoption across Iowa as well as national corporations moving into the state, leaving an increasingly small list of local solar companies. True Solar plans to solve that problem.

True Solar Announces a Local Option for Solar Panel Installation True Solar

"We have one mission, to serve our customers well. In order to do that, we're going to stay small, and stay local. That's what Iowans want. And thus far, the response has been overwhelming," says Travis Eichelberger, CEO.

While the company may be new, the team is anything but. True Solar boasts the combined equivalent experience of over 10,000 residential installations, with no team member holding less than 2 years of experience in what is still a very new industry. That wisdom will bode well when competing against national corporations with significant company experience, but minimal local staff experience.

True Solar was launched by a group of individuals who worked for several other solar companies in Iowa. It was during this time that the founding members recognized they could do it differently, and do it better. "Rather than chasing growth goals or revenue targets, we're going to grade our success based on the customer experience. That's the only way to do it," says John Lenz, a Solar Consultant with True Solar.

About: True Solar LLC is a company comprised of experienced solar professionals, all born and raised in the Midwest. They specialize in residential solar installations, and will focus on serving Southeast Iowa, offering solar and battery installation services. True Solar is in the process of moving to its new headquarters in Tiffin as construction is completed. Click here for more information and to see what solar incentives your home qualifies for!

Media Contact

True Solar LLC

855-873-2797

TrueSolarIowa.com

[email protected]

SOURCE True Solar