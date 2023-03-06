True Solar Announces Move to Tiffin Iowa to Expand Renewable Energy Market Presence

TIFFIN, Iowa, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Solar, a rapidly growing solar installer, is excited to announce its move to Tiffin, Iowa. Despite being in business for a relatively short time, True Solar has established itself as a leading provider of high-quality solar panel installations and maintenance services in Iowa. The relocation to Tiffin presents an excellent opportunity for the company to expand its services and offerings, and to continue its impressive growth trajectory.

At the helm of True Solar is CEO Travis Eichelberger, a seasoned entrepreneur and industry expert. Under his leadership, True Solar has quickly become a trusted name in the industry, not only providing service for their own customers, but gaining contracts to fulfill installation needs for multiple other companies in Iowa. Mr. Eichelberger brings nearly a decade of experience in the solar industry to his role as CEO, and is known for his expertise in renewable energy.

"We are thrilled to be moving to Tiffin and expanding our operations," said Mr. Eichelberger. "Tiffin is a great community with exponential growth potential. The city welcomes new business opportunities, and it provides great logistical access for our installation crews. We look forward to serving the community for years to come."

Despite being a relatively new company, True Solar has already completed numerous successful solar panel installations in Iowa, and has quickly built a reputation as a reliable and efficient provider of solar solutions. The company's success can be attributed to its team of experienced solar installers, who are committed to delivering top-notch service and support to all of True Solar's customers.

Tiffin has seen tremendous growth; nearly doubling in population over the last 5 years. They have also welcomed many new entertainment venues to be built, including a golf facility from Toptracer, a subsidiary of Topgolf.

True Solar will now be located on Greenfield Dr. in Tiffin, which is quickly becoming a home to numerous contractors, welcomed by the city of Tiffin. For more information about True Solar and its services, please visit their website at HYPERLINK "http://www.truesolar.com/" "http://www.truesolar.com/" HYPERLINK "http://www.truesolar.com/"www.truesolariowa.com .

