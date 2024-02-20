True Solar: Championing Quality Over Quantity in Iowa's Solar Industry

News provided by

True Solar

20 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

TIFFIN, Iowa, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landscape where growth and expansion often overshadows excellence, True Solar reaffirms its commitment to being Iowa's premier solar installation company, prioritizing quality over quantity. With a track record of a 97% inspection approval rate in 2023, True Solar is not just another installer; it's a beacon of reliability and craftsmanship in the solar sector.

Continue Reading
This Iowa home features a custom solar panel installation by True Solar, tailored to meet the unique energy needs of the household. True Solar works closely with customers to ensure every installation maximizes efficiency and aesthetics, exemplifying their commitment to personalized renewable energy solutions.
This Iowa home features a custom solar panel installation by True Solar, tailored to meet the unique energy needs of the household. True Solar works closely with customers to ensure every installation maximizes efficiency and aesthetics, exemplifying their commitment to personalized renewable energy solutions.
A Marine veteran in Iowa harnesses the power of renewable energy with a sleek solar panel installation from True Solar. Leveraging the company's military discount, this savvy homeowner exemplifies how True Solar supports the nation's service members in their pursuit of energy independence and sustainability.
A Marine veteran in Iowa harnesses the power of renewable energy with a sleek solar panel installation from True Solar. Leveraging the company's military discount, this savvy homeowner exemplifies how True Solar supports the nation's service members in their pursuit of energy independence and sustainability.

True Solar's unique approach extends beyond serving homeowners directly; it is also the backbone for installations of five other solar companies in Iowa that rely on subcontractors. This collaboration underscores True Solar's reputation as an operations-first company, boasting the finest installers in the region and a steadfast commitment to top-notch workmanship at fair prices.

"We're not chasing the dream of becoming a big-box, nationwide installer," said Travis Eichelberger, Founder of True Solar. "The revenue, the number of installations, etc. isn't our focus.  We want to install high quality systems that meet and exceed all regulatory inspections and home/business owner expectations.  We challenged the team to achieve a 95% inspection pass rate, and we exceeded that with 97% for the year, and 100% for the last 60 days and counting."

This philosophy resonates with both homeowners and solar companies alike, making True Solar the trusted partner for those seeking dependable solar solutions. With the focus on quality over quantity, True Solar selectively evaluates each project to ensure it's a good fit for both parties.  At times this has required True Solar to walk away from potential projects.

"If you're chasing the revenue, chasing every single project you can get, you can't also execute at a premium level.  We do walk away from projects that don't fit us, or may stretch us too thin.  We owe it to our customers to provide the best experience, and we protect that experience at all costs," added Eichelberger.

As True Solar continues to lead by example, it invites Iowa residents and businesses to experience the difference that comes with a quality-first approach to solar installations.

About True Solar

True Solar is the leading solar installation company in Iowa, known for its exceptional in-house installations, operational excellence, and fair pricing. As a company that values quality over expansion, True Solar has earned the trust of homeowners and other solar companies alike. Committed to sustainable energy solutions and unparalleled customer service, True Solar is your trusted partner in the transition to renewable energy.

For more information, please visit TrueSolarIowa.com , or call their main line at 855-873-2797.

SOURCE True Solar

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.