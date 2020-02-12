True Spec Golf Opens Custom Fitting Studio at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida

Consistently ranked by GOLF.com, GOLF Magazine and Golf Digest as one of America's top club fitters, True Spec's fitting matrix boasts more than 35,000 club head and shaft combinations to ensure that Master Club Fitters can match players with the perfect club combinations for their game. The indoor-to-outdoor hitting bay is stocked with True Spec Golf's brand-agnostic fitting matrix, blueprint station, loft and lie machine, proprietary wedge fitting matrix and Trackman launch monitor.

True Spec CEO Hoyt McGarity said: "The Pelican Golf Club has spent years putting valuable resources into becoming one of the finest courses in the Tampa Bay area and we are excited to offer its golfers the premium fitting and custom club building experience."

"Pelican Golf Club is excited to have True Spec join our brand new state-of-the-art Performance Center," said Justin Sheehan, Director of Golf at Pelican Golf Club. "Having the ability to fit golfers for proper equipment is vital to game improvement."

The Pelican Golf Club is located in Belleair, on the Gulf of Mexico just south of Clearwater. This is True Spec's sixth studio in the Sunshine State, known for its rich density of premier scenic golf courses. The 100-year-old course is known for its 'Golden Age' style, and underwent a recent restoration project, aimed at keeping its Golden Age feel and making changes in strategy and playability. Among other changes, the course planted Latitude 36, a new strain of Bermuda grass that keeps its green color throughout the year.

Master Fitter Brian Bingham of True Spec Tampa Bay said: "In my career at True Spec Golf, I've found that my favorite part of fitting golfers of every skill level for a set of custom clubs is witnessing the pure joy of a golfer discovering the perfect fit. I look forward to helping golfers improve their game with the right equipment here at Pelican."

LPGA Comes to the Pelican Golf Club



True Spec Tampa Bay opens at Pelican Golf Club just months before the course hosts the inaugural LPGA Pelican Women's Championship presented by DEX Imaging May 11 to 17. This exciting event comes on the heels of True Spec Golf announcing a new partnership with Fore the Ladies, a national female-based community with the intent of making golf more accessible and approachable. The collaboration launched in January with a kick-off event at True Spec Golf's headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona and more events are scheduled to take place at True Spec Golf studios around the country.

"The True Spec Golf team has been essential to growing Fore the Ladies, a program that encourages young professional women to try the game in a social and welcoming atmosphere," said Abby Liebenthal, founder of Fore the Ladies. "They've opened their doors to us and allow us to bring more women into the game across the nation with all of their fantastic locations. We couldn't be more excited to build on the momentum of the Pelican Women's Championship and host more events in Tampa, and in new True Spec Golf locations nationwide."

Pelican Golf Club joins an impressive roster of first-class golf destinations to offer the True Spec fitting experience. Since its founding in 2014, True Spec has grown into the undisputed leader in luxury fitting with locations across North America, major international cities, and mobile fitting teams. Each club fit by True Spec is built by hand inside the company's build shop in Scottsdale, Arizona, and built to the exact specifications that were determined during the fitting process. Fitting sessions range from $125 to $350.

To celebrate the opening, the new locations will be offering 50% off all fittings through March 31.

True Spec Tampa Bay is located at Pelican Golf Club, 1501 Indian Rocks Road., Belleair, FL 33756. Schedule a fitting at truespecgolf.com/tampa-bay

ABOUT TRUE SPEC GOLF

True Spec Golf is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The premium brand agnostic club fitting company was founded in 2014 and now has more than 20 studios around the world. True Spec Golf's fitting matrix stocks more than 35,000 combinations of club heads and shafts from all leading equipment manufacturers. Our expertise has been validated by some of the most well-known PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour players around the world. We strive to offer the best possible experience, providing every player with clubs that maximize their potential and performance.

In 2018, the company was acquired by golf entrepreneur Howard Milstein, and is now part of Milstein's 8AM Golf family. In addition to True Spec, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; legendary club maker Miura Golf; GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

For more information, visit www.truespecgolf.com .

ABOUT PELICAN GOLF CLUB



Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, reopened in March of 2019 after an extensive renovation. Facilities include a Beau Welling designed golf course inspired by the original Donald Ross layout. A 60,000 sq. foot Clubhouse, state-of-the-art Performance Center and exquisite Cottages are available for members and their guests.

For more information, visit www.pelicangolfclub.com

