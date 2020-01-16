True Spec Golf Selected As Club Fitter For Marriott Golf Academy In Palm Desert, Calif.

PALM DESERT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a comprehensive search, True Spec Golf has been selected as the club fitter for Marriott Golf Academy at Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

True Spec Golf has been rated a "top 100 club fitter" by Golf Digest and is the club testing and gear partner of Golf Magazine. True Spec Golf uses highly trained staff utilizing the latest technology and a detailed, brand-agnostic build process boasting more than 35,000 club head and shaft combinations to match golfers of all abilities with the finely tuned equipment that will have them playing their best.

"We're thrilled to have True Spec Golf on board as the club fitter for Marriott Golf Academy here in Palm Desert," said Brett Meabon, director of golf at Marriott's Shadow Ridge. "They represent some of the most well-known manufacturers and have the equipment expertise and service our customers want. At the Academy, we believe that personalized instruction combined with the right equipment helps players of all levels reach their full potential. Working with our PGA-certified instructors and True Spec Golf's custom club builders, players will quickly enjoy a better game."

"The facility and level of service makes the Marriott Golf Academy at Shadow Ridge the perfect fit for our brand to enter the Coachella Valley," said Hoyt McGarity, CEO of True Spec Golf. "With a bespoke approach to custom club fitting, our master fitters match every golfer's swing with the optimal equipment to shave strokes off their game."

In Palm Desert, Marriott Golf Academy is at the world-class Shadow Ridge Golf Club, designed by six-time major championship winner, Nick Faldo. The course includes greens that have plenty of subtle undulations and encourage a variety of approach shots. Every hole boasts unforgettable scenes of the snow-capped Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains.

Shadow Ridge Golf Club has been recognized as the No. 1 resort course in the Coachella Valley and one of the top resort courses in the country.

Marriott Golf Academy's instructional sessions feature small instructor-to-student ratios and include state-of-the-art video swing analysis, complimentary rounds of golf, full access to the course's multi-acre practice facility, use of the latest equipment from TaylorMade® and daily lunch with the golf instructor.

Multi-day golf school packages include spacious lodging and first-class resort amenities at Marriott's Shadow Ridge resort, where golfers enjoy a desert oasis of infinite beauty and opportunity. Located at the desert's edge with spectacular views, this sophisticated golf destination delivers a stylish and serene Palm Desert golf vacation.

For pricing, availability or to book a Marriott Golf Academy golf school today, go to MarriottGolfAcademy.com or call (855) 642-2369. Go to TrueSpecGolf.com/Palm-Desert for a custom golf fitting at Shadow Ridge Golf Club with a 50% discount through February 29.

About True Spec Golf - About True Spec Golf – True Spec Golf is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The premium brand agnostic club fitting company was founded in 2014 and now has 19 studios around the world. True Spec Golf's fitting matrix stocks more than 35,000 combinations of club heads and shafts from all leading equipment manufacturers. Our expertise has been validated by some of the most well-known PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour players around the world. We strive to offer the best possible experience, providing every player with clubs that maximize their potential and performance. In 2018, the company was acquired by golf entrepreneur Howard Milstein, and is now part of Milstein's 8AM Golf family. In addition to True Spec Golf, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; legendary club maker Miura Golf; GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems. For more information, visit www.truespecgolf.com

About Marriott Golf Academy - With locations in Orlando, Fla., and Palm Desert, Calif., Marriott Golf Academy combines the world-class service and hospitality of Marriott with expert instructional programming. From low-handicap elite golfers seeking a competitive advantage, to newcomers to the game seeking an introductory program that is matched to their needs, Marriott Golf Academy offers programming for the entire family, at two desirable Marriott Vacation Club destinations. For more information on all programs and packages offered by Marriott Golf Academy, golfers should call (855) 642-2369, or visit marriottgolfacademy.com .

About Marriott Vacation Club - Marriott Vacation Club is a global leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of 61 resorts and more than 13,000 timeshare villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club's point-based vacation ownership program provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow us on Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub.

