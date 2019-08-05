True Spec Opens Landmark Beverly Hills Fitting Studio

True Spec Beverly Hills sets a new standard in club fitting, featuring the best club-fitting matrix and technology. The facility includes two spacious indoor hitting bays with the latest in TrackMan technology and the industry's first quadroscopic launch monitor: Foresight GCQuad.

Consistently ranked by GOLF.com, GOLF Magazine and Golf Digest as one of America's top club fitters, True Spec's industry-renowned fitting matrix boasts more than 30,000 club head and shaft combinations to ensure that Master Club Fitters match players with the perfect club combinations for their game. The Beverly Hills studio also includes a world class putting studio for those interested in a complete club fitting experience.

For golfers who prefer to see their ball flight outdoors, True Spec has also opened an open air studio at Trump National Golf Club - Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. Los Angeles becomes one of the only markets in the world to offer both an indoor and outdoor True Spec fitting experience.

Since its founding in 2014, True Spec has grown into the undisputed leader in luxury fitting with locations across North America, major international cities, and mobile fitting teams. By year end, True Spec will have 22 locations in notable golf markets around the world.

Hoyt McGarity, CEO and Founder of True Spec, said: "Beverly Hills is a premier destination and I believe it is the perfect location for our brand to prosper in Los Angeles. We have had a strong customer base in Los Angeles for some time and the demand has continued to grow to the point where it was time to open up a landmark studio. As Los Angeles prepares to host its first U.S. Open in more than 70 years, we are thrilled to enter this market as the world takes notice of this elite golf destination."

True Spec club fitters are committed to ensuring that you will be 100% satisfied with your fitting experience and, more importantly, the performance of your new golf clubs. They use the latest technology and a detailed fitting process to measurably improve your game with perfect fitting clubs. Fitting sessions range from $125 to $450.

Each club fit by True Spec in Beverly Hills is built by hand inside the company's build shop in Scottsdale, Arizona. Cutting-edge technology and the highest-grade components are combined to ensure that clubs are built to the exact specifications that were determined during the fitting process.

To learn more or to schedule a fitting, visit https://www.truespecgolf.com/locations/beverly-hills/.

About True Spec Golf

True Spec Golf is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The premium brand agnostic club fitting company was founded in 2014 and now has 18 studios around the world. True Spec Golf's fitting matrix stocks more than 30,000 combinations of club heads and shafts from all leading equipment manufacturers. Our expertise has been validated by some of the most well-known PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour players around the world. We strive to offer the best possible experience, providing every player with clubs that maximize their potential and performance.

In 2018, the company was acquired by golf entrepreneur Howard Milstein, and is now part of Milstein's. 8AM Golf family. In addition to True Spec, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with the legendary Jack Nicklaus); GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; legendary club maker Miura Golf; and GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf.

