TRUE Sports Names Chris Considine CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUE Sports, a leader in the golf, hockey, lacrosse and baseball equipment businesses, today announced the appointment of Chris Considine as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Considine is a veteran sporting goods executive who brings to TRUE Sports the skills and experience gained during a stellar career at Wilson Sporting Goods where he rose through the ranks to become President and CEO, a position he held for nine years. He began his career with the company as an entry level sales associate and also served as President and General Manager of the Team Sports Division where he led the division to record profitability, spearheaded new product development, entered into key brand sponsorships and established marketing relationships with all-star athletes. Prior to joining TRUE Sports, Considine founded Onward Advisory, a management consulting firm focused on helping sports companies improve their business performance.

"I am thrilled to be joining the TRUE Sports team at this exciting time in its growth and development and in the evolution of the sporting goods industry," said Considine. "The True Temper brand is the clear leader in the golf shaft market, and the company has made significant inroads into several other team sports categories. A focus on innovation, precision, and producing the highest quality sporting equipment is the foundation on which the company has been built."

"We are very pleased to have an executive of Chris' caliber lead TRUE Sports," said T.J. Maloney, Chairman and CEO of Lincolnshire Management, the company's largest shareholder. "He balances competitive drive with a leadership approach founded on a team sports mentality to help improve business performance."

TRUE Sports

An innovator and manufacturer of premium sporting goods, TRUE Sports, Inc. is a leader in the golf, hockey, lacrosse and baseball equipment businesses. The company produces a wide variety of premium performance products under the True Temper, Project X, ACCRA, Aerotech, and TRUE brands in countries throughout the world. More than 750 individuals in 10 global facilities proudly represent TRUE Sports across the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, China and Australia. For more information: www.true-sports.com

Lincolnshire Management, Inc.

Lincolnshire Management, founded in 1986, is a private equity firm focused on investing in and acquiring growing middle-market companies across an array of industries. Headquartered in New York and an office in Chicago, Lincolnshire invests in acquisitions of private companies, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, management buyouts and growth equity for public and private companies. Lincolnshire manages over $1.7 billion of private equity capital. For more information: www.lincolnshiremgmt.com.

SOURCE TRUE Sports

Related Links

https://true-sports.com

