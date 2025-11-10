True Standard Distilling Unwraps the Magic of the Season with "Christmas on Carroll," a Festive Holiday Cocktail Bar Experience

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Standard Distilling Co. is transforming its tasting room into a winter wonderland this holiday season with "Christmas on Carroll", a spirited pop-up cocktail bar running November 19, 2025 through January 11, 2026.

Step inside and you'll feel as though you've stepped into a scene from your favorite holiday classic. The tasting room has been fully transformed, adorned with twinkling lights, shimmering ornaments, and nostalgic touches throughout. Every corner radiates warmth and joyful energy of the season - a place where every sip, song, and story celebrates togetherness.

This limited-time experience invites guests to indulge in festive rum cocktails, mocktails and merry gatherings, including a special Hanukkah-inspired cocktail honoring the many ways people celebrate light and joy during the holidays. However you mark this special time of year, Christmas on Carroll invites you to gather, connect and celebrate together.

Special Events at Christmas on Carroll:

Cocktail Classics with a Holiday Twist, November 22 | 5 PM-6:30 PM

Get into the holiday spirit with a hands-on cocktail class. Learn to make two timeless classics — the Rum Sour and the Santiago Old Fashioned — each with a festive twist perfect for the season. Take home few tricks to elevate your home bartending for the holidays, two Dangerous Summer bottles. Tickets are $86 for two people. Sign up here.

Frosty Friday – November 28 | 9 AM–10 PM

Kick off the holiday season with extended hours (9 AM–10 PM), Santa greetings from 4–7 PM, and $5 cocktail specials from 6–9 PM. Order the Frosty Friday cocktail in our limited-edition mug and take it home as a keepsake.

Christmas Trivia Night – December 4 | 6–8 PM

Gather your team and test your holiday smarts in a spirited trivia showdown. Compete for prizes, enjoy themed cocktails and get your jingle on.

Cocktails & Carols – December 13 | 5–10 PM

Learn to shake, stir and sip like a pro at our festive cocktail class (starts at 5 PM), then stick around for live holiday music that will keep spirits bright all evening. Dress to impress — think tinsel, fringe, fur and all the glitz. Sign up online.

Tinsel & Tape: Gift Wrapping Party – December 17 | 6–9 PM

Wrap your presents in style while enjoying a holiday cocktail, light snacks, and access to all the wrapping supplies. Tickets are $25, including your first drink and a cozy table to work your magic. Sign up online.

WHEN:

Holiday Hours (November 19, 2025 – January 11, 2026):

Wednesday: 3 PM – 9 PM

Thursday: 3 PM – 10 PM

Friday & Saturday: 1 PM – 10 PM

Sunday: 1 PM – 7 PM

WHERE:

True Standard Distilling Co.

10 North Carroll Street

Frederick, MD 21701

For more information, please visit: TrueStandardDistilling.com/Christmas

About True Standard Distilling Co.

True Standard Distilling Co., based in Frederick, Maryland, is dedicated to the art of crafting premium rum with passion, integrity and uncompromising quality. Rooted in a commitment to passion, truth and purity, the distillery blends tradition and creativity by using a 100% hybrid copper pot still and barrel-aging methods to elevate rum into the realm of fine spirits.

Using only pure water, cane-sugar molasses, and premium yeast—without any sweeteners or artificial flavors—True Standard's rums celebrate natural, bold flavor profiles and refined complexity whether enjoyed by newcomers or seasoned connoisseurs.

Beyond production, True Standard invites guests into its world via its tasting room at 10 North Carroll Street in Frederick, Maryland, where visitors can tour the distillery, sample handcrafted spirits and partake in events and private functions that bring the brand's community-minded spirit to life.

