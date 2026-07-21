True Terpenes Launches LOUD Flavors: A New All-Natural, Higher-Intensity Flavor Platform Built for Today's Consumer

Now available in 10 different profiles, the new flavor-dominant line helps cannabis brands meet growing consumer demand for bold, recognizable flavor experiences

PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Terpenes, a global leader in terpene science and aroma innovation serving 107 countries and powering over $8 billion in global CPG annually, today announced the launch of LOUD Flavors, a new all-natural, high-intensity flavor platform designed to help cannabis brands deliver more expressive flavor experiences that carry from aroma through consumption without compromising consistency or performance.

LOUD Flavors by True Terpenes

The launch also marks a strategic expansion of the company's portfolio as True Terpenes continues advancing both cannabis-authentic and flavor-first innovation.

"The cannabis industry has reached an inflection point where consumers are no longer choosing products based on strain names alone. They're shopping by flavor and expect stronger, more memorable experiences," said Daniel Cook, CEO of True Terpenes. "Consumers don't just want products that smell great, they expect the flavor experience to live up to that first impression. LOUD Flavors was created to deliver that consistency from the first inhale to the last."

Each of the first ten all-natural flavor profiles prioritizes taste intensity and flavor fidelity in vape and pre-rolls, helping brands build consumer loyalty by meeting their expectation for immediate, recognizable high-intensity flavor. Crafted using a molecule-by-molecule formulation approach, each LOUD Flavor keeps individual flavor notes distinct and longer-lasting throughout the experience.

The initial LOUD Flavors lineup is led by Blackberry Smash, Watermelon, Blue Razz Slush, White Peach, and Double Rainbow, alongside Banana Custard, Mango Passion Punch, Kiwi Burst, Honeydew, and Pina Colada.

"Flavor has become the primary battleground for cannabis brand loyalty. Profiles like dark berries, tropical fruits, and dessert-inspired combinations are driving some of the fastest-growing product categories across vape and infused pre-rolls," said Angela Pih, Chief Marketing Officer at True Terpenes. "Aroma creates anticipation, but flavor is what consumers remember. LOUD Flavors helps brands create an experience that lives up to that promise."

LOUD Flavors was developed in direct response to documented shifts in cannabis consumer preferences. True Terpenes' internal market analysis across California, Michigan, and New York, encompassing more than 16,000 new vape and infused pre-roll SKUs, identified several emerging trends:

Dark berry profiles are surging across multiple key markets — one of the category's clearest momentum stories right now

Tropical flavors such as mango, passion fruit, and pineapple now account for more than one in six new product launches nationally

Banana-forward dessert profiles have emerged as top-performing formats in both vape and infused pre-roll categories

"Our approach to formulating LOUD Flavors is similar to how great chefs build a dish: every individual note should stand on its own while contributing to the overall profile," said Kaity Cole, Chief Product Officer at True Terpenes. "Every component is intentionally balanced for intensity, longevity, and accuracy, resulting in flavor profiles that remain true from beginning to end."

Beyond flavor performance, LOUD Flavors delivers the operational reliability brands expect from True Terpenes. The platform includes full ingredient transparency, comprehensive technical documentation, service level agreements aligned with the company's broader portfolio, and formulations validated for reliable, repeatable batch-to-batch consistency, giving companies confidence to scale without sacrificing product quality.

As with all True Terpenes products, LOUD Flavors are designed to meet the ASTM global standards for vape ingredient safety, which the company's Director of Toxicology Dr. Shawna Vreeke helped create.

LOUD Flavors are now available through True Terpenes' wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information, please visit: https://trueterpenes.com/shop/loud-flavors

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LOUD Flavors Imagery here

About True Terpenes

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry's foremost partner for terpenes and active ingredient solutions. True Terpenes formulations and flavors are used in over $8 billion worth of cannabis and hemp products annually across 107 countries. Through groundbreaking safety research, innovative applications solutions, and a fundamental commitment to quality, True Terpenes empowers global brands to thrive amidst the ever-changing challenges of the emerging cannabis industry. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Martha N. Marshall

Trailblaze for True Terpenes

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SOURCE True Terpenes