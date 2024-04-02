True Value Empowers DIYers and Local Retailers with First Campaign in Decade

"For decades, we've understood the essential role of the local hardware store in communities of all sizes, as well as why consumers take on DIY projects," said Jake Kalnitz, SVP, Chief Merchandising Officer. "Every part of the home improvement process is empowering, and it's so satisfying to be the champion of your domain. I love this campaign because it's relatable, refreshing and straight up fun. It's different than anything else in the industry. We are owning the inevitable project pitfalls, the millionth trip to the hardware store, the expertise of your neighbor who runs it, and the ultimate payoff of a job well done."

The geo-targeted campaign now running in almost all 50 states is designed to connect consumers with hyper-local product solutions at their specific community store. Campaign creative utilizes a re-working of the famous '80s song "Jukebox Hero" to turn everyday homeowners into hardware, lawncare and paint heroes. The spots will evolve throughout the year to reflect seasonal needs of local consumers.

"The products used in home improvement projects are the tangible conduit to that feeling of accomplishment and connection to your space and your community," said Jon Laughlin, Chief Creative Officer at Laughlin Constable. "Creatively, we wanted to lean into how products and your local store are the start of every DIY project, and they connect you to the emotional journey of getting the job done. The excitement to get started, the relatable (and sometimes funny) frustration when you're in the work, the nervousness of not knowing how to fix it. I think we nailed how welcoming your local True Value is, and that you are guaranteed to easily get expert advice and great products to keep your momentum going."

