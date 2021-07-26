True Velocity Commemorative Box Sets Now Available for Limited-Time Purchase

Included in the commemorative package are 22 state-of-the-art, True Velocity .308 WIN composite cartridges loaded with 168-grain Nosler Custom Competition projectiles, a branded D.O.P.E. (Data on Previous Engagements) logbook and an official 1 MOA True Velocity challenge coin. The commemorative package will be available only while supplies last.

"Shooting enthusiasts who want to own the most innovative, game-changing ammunition in the world don't need to wait any longer," said Kevin Boscamp, CEO of True Velocity. "This commemorative box set represents the first time that civilian shooters have been able to access our revolutionary composite case technology."

With a 30% reduction in weight compared to traditional brass rounds, sub-MOA accuracy and extreme consistency in muzzle velocity, True Velocity's precisely manufactured ammunition provides discerning shooters with an extraordinary performance advantage.

True Velocity plans to extend commercial availability of its ammunition to multiple calibers and configurations via direct-to-consumer, wholesale and retail channels later in 2021. Commemorative box sets are available only while supplies last.

About True Velocity

True Velocity is an advanced technology and composite manufacturing company based in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2010, True Velocity has more than 300 patents pending or issued on its products, technology and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility. True Velocity's proprietary composite cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a lightweight cartridge.

