True Velocity Releases .308 WIN Round with 165-Grain Nosler AccuBond

True Velocity's composite case provides significant advantages over traditional brass rounds, including reduced heat transfer to firearms, leading to longer chamber life and decreased throat erosion. They boast sub-MOA accuracy and extreme consistency in muzzle velocity, thus providing serious shooters with an extraordinary performance advantage. When paired with Nosler's 165-Grain AccuBond® bullets, they become an undeniably effective tool for hunters.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer this top-of-the-line round to hunters," said Pat Hogan, Chief Marketing and Sales officer at True Velocity. "Nosler's AccuBond® projectile shares a certain trailblazing quality with our composite case that pushes ammunition to the next level and elevates the effectiveness of our customers in the field."

Using a proprietary bonding process that eliminates voids in the bullet core, AccuBond® fuses Nosler's copper-alloy jacket with its special lead-alloy core. This makes for a bullet that is extremely accurate, penetrates deep, retains its weight, and avoids extensive barrel fouling. The white polymer tip resists deformation and initiates expansion on impact. Nosler's Solid Base® at the rear of the bullet acts as a platform for large diameter mushrooms.

"Nosler is thrilled to be part of the launch of this cutting-edge technology," said Pat Mundy, Nosler's vice president of sales and marketing. "The combination of True Velocity's innovative case design and loading technique with the proven performance of the AccuBond® will make a very effective load in the field."

All True Velocity commercial rounds are made in the USA. Engineered for perfection, every True Velocity round undergoes hundreds of control checks to achieve exact dimensions and concentricity, ensuring consistency. True Velocity's use of robotics and attention to detail is on par with medical-grade manufacturing locations and has led to substantial progress in an industry that hasn't seen true innovation in 150+ years.

Additional calibers from True Velocity will be available in the coming months. For more information or to shop True Velocity ammunition, visit tvammo.com.

About True Velocity

True Velocity is an advanced technology and composite manufacturing company based in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2010, True Velocity has more than 320 patents pending or issued on its products, technology, and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility and are currently available to public agencies, with consumer products available now. True Velocity's proprietary composite cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a light-weight cartridge. For more information, visit tvammo.com.

About Nosler®

Founded in 1948, Nosler®, Incorporated is a family owned company located in Bend, Ore. Nosler® is most known for revolutionizing the hunting bullet industry with bullets such as the Partition®, Ballistic Tip®, AccuBond®, E-Tip® and most recently the AccuBond® LR and RDF. With the company motto of "Quality First," Nosler® manufactures premium component bullets, reloading brass, ammunition and semi-custom rifles for domestic and international customers making Nosler® a comprehensive shooting products company. Nosler® products are used worldwide by discriminating hunters, shooters, military and law enforcement professionals and sportsmen.

SOURCE True Velocity