True Vine Organics Announces CNMNHNY True Ceylon Cinnamon and Brazilian Honey 100% Natural All Organic Cold, Cough, and Flu Remedy

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global pandemic ravishes the country and positive cases increase daily, the need to boost our immune systems has never been greater. After extensive research on natural alternatives, True Vine CNMNHNY™ is excited to announce that they have rediscovered the age-old combination of Cinnamon and Honey as a front-line immune booster and natural remedy against cold, cough and flu symptoms.

True Vine CNMNHNY™ offers a rich antioxidant content loaded with antimicrobial properties that help support a healthy immune system and fight infections. True Vine CNMNHNY™ leverages the incredible healing power from nature and offers a 100 percent natural product that is USDA Organic, boosts the immune system, has no chemicals or additives, and no side effects.

I started this company because I have benefited from this product. It has helped my family heal naturally without resorting to medications with chemicals that have side effects. I want to bring awareness to everyone about such long-forgotten natural remedies that work powerfully to take care of symptoms right away. I want to make this product available as the safest first line of defense used by the entire family. – Vinodha Rajasekaran, Owner True Vine Organics

True Vine CNMNHNY™ is available in 16oz for liquid cinnamon and 8oz for honey; both are sold together and not for individual sale. All products are 100% Natural, USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and OK for Kosher customers. True Vine Organics products have been lab-tested for safety and contaminants, extracted and bottled in an FDA-registered facility in the USA with no chemicals, added sugar, artificial colors, artificial flavors, and artificial preservatives, or alcohol.

CNMN is extracted using True Vine's proprietary extraction process, made fresh for every order with the highest quality ingredients in an FDA Registered Facility in the USA.

ABOUT TRUE VINE ORGANICS

True Vine Organics is a bold initiative to dive back into nature's robust offerings that have been long forgotten or ignored. Encouraging everyone to choose natural products that have the potential to keep you healthy and protected without the side effects of unnecessary chemicals and additives is our vision and mission. While our CNMNHNY is your go-to for immediate protection against common symptoms of cold, cough, and fever the natural way, don't forget that eating healthy, natural, organic food and an active lifestyle is a key to a long term healthy and happy life. Choose Health, Choose Nature!

