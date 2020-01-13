True Wind Capital Expands Senior Team With Promotions

Adam Clammer and Jamie Greene, Founding Partners at True Wind said, "These promotions are well deserved and reflect the significant contributions these executives have made to building our business and culture. We are very proud to recognize their leadership and are looking forward to working closely with each of them for many years to come."

Mr. Matto joined True Wind in 2015 and currently serves on the Board of True Wind's portfolio companies, The Switch and Transflo. Prior to joining True Wind, Aaron was at Spectrum Equity where he led growth equity investments within the software, internet and digital media sectors. Prior to joining Spectrum Equity in 2011, Aaron was at Genstar Capital from 2007 to 2009 where he executed leveraged buyout transactions. Aaron began his career in 2005 at UBS Investment Bank in the Mergers & Acquisitions group. Aaron holds a B.S. in Finance from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Giese joined True Wind in 2018. Prior to joining True Wind, Mr. Giese spent over a decade at Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV) leading multiple acquisitions and investments across their portfolio. Prior to joining TCV, Sean was with Deutsche Bank in the Technology Mergers & Acquisitions group. Mr. Giese holds a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from University of California, Los Angeles.

Mr. Van Buren joined True Wind in 2017. Prior to joining True Wind, Brandon was at Google Capital, Alphabet's private investment arm, where he led growth equity investments within the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. Prior to joining Google, Brandon worked with Messrs. Clammer and Greene at KKR from 2010 to 2012 where he executed leveraged buyout transactions within the technology space. Brandon serves on the Board of True Wind's portfolio company, Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI). Brandon holds a B.S. in Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker Scholar.

True Wind Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm founded by Adam H. Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., focused on investing in leading technology companies with a broad mandate including software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware. True Wind Capital is a value-added partner, providing support and expertise that is rooted in its teams' 75+ years of collective investing experience.

