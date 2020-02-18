True Wind Capital hires John Gray as Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of technology, today announced the hiring of John Gray as Vice President.

Adam Clammer and Jamie Greene, Founding Partners at True Wind, state, "We are pleased to welcome John to True Wind as we expand our senior team and look forward to leveraging his experience and relationships as we continue to build our firm."

Prior to joining True Wind, Mr. Gray was Vice President at Audax Private Equity, where he led investments within the healthcare and consumer products sectors; he began his career as an analyst with Audax in 2013. Mr. Gray holds a B.A. with honors in Economics from Dartmouth College.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital (www.truewindcapital.com) is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies with a broad mandate including software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware. True Wind Capital is a value-added partner, providing support and expertise that is rooted in its teams' 75+ years of collective investing experience. True Wind's founding partners have successfully invested more than $15 billion of equity in transactions with over $75 billion of value across a variety of industries, geographies, economic cycles and transaction types. True Wind Capital investments include ARI Network Services, Nebula Acquisition Corp., The Switch, Transflo, Sysnet and Zix.

