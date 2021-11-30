True Wind Capital Strengthens Senior Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced that it has strengthened its team with the addition of the following seasoned professionals:

Michael Crest has joined the firm as Operating Executive. Mr. Crest most recently was Chief Executive Officer of Optanix, and previously served as CEO of Arcserve and in senior roles with CA Technologies.

Tom Hegge has joined the firm as Director of Strategic Capital. Mr. Hegge was most recently Managing Member at Great Plains Partners and previously was an Investment Analyst at Berylson Capital Partners and an Associate at Advent International. As previously announced, Scott Wagner joined the firm as Head of Strategic Capital in July 2021 . Mr. Wagner has served as an advisor to True Wind for over five years and has nearly 30 years of operating experience within the software, internet, consumer media, and data and analytics sectors. He previously served as CEO of GoDaddy and prior to that was a Partner at KKR where he was a founding member of the Capstone Value Creation team.

Adam Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., Founding Partners of True Wind, said, "We are proud of our ability to attract top talent to our firm, reflecting our growth and success over the past year. Welcoming Nima, Mike, Tom and Scott to our team following the strong support we received from investors in our latest fundraise is indicative of True Wind's considerable potential in the coming years. We look forward to the contributions our new colleagues will make toward building on our momentum as we pursue a robust pipeline of attractive investment opportunities in the technology sector."

The new additions to the True Wind team reflect the firm's rapid growth over the past year, including the successful close of its second fund with $817 million in equity commitments, exceeding the fund's target. Recently, True Wind announced that it and TA Associates made a strategic growth investment in e-Emphasys Technologies, a leading software and solutions provider to dealers and rental companies in the equipment distribution industry.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind has a broad investing mandate, with deep industry expertise across software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware. Founded in 2015, True Wind has completed 10 platform investments and 20 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit https://www.truewindcapital.com.

