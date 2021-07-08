TruEats Partners with Beyond Type 1 to Empower People Living with Diabetes Through Funded Programs and Enhanced Resources

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 10 percent of the American population diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes, TruEats , creators of plant-based, vegan baking mixes and sweeteners, announces its partnership with global diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1 . The partnership between Beyond Type 1 and TrueEats is long standing, and together the organizations support people with diabetes by providing both resources and programming, including the Diabetes Scholars Program .

TruEats Modern Baking Company: Plant-based, Vegan Baking Mixes and Sweeteners Surinder and Daven, Co-Founders of TruEats and Father and Son

Launched in 2020 and based out of Texas, TruEats offers a line of make-at-home baked good mixes, and zero-calorie sweeteners that are designed to cater to a diabetics food lifestyle. Founded by Dr. Surinder Kumar and his son Daven, the line is inspired by Dr. Kumar's late father who suffered from Type 1 Diabetes. TruEats' unique approach to baked goods delivers on both health-conscious nutrition and taste, which positions the company for success in the growing baking and sweetener categories.

"Our passion is to positively affect the lives of those living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. When we met with Beyond Type 1 and fully understood the organization's purpose-driven mission, it was an easy decision to support them and we knew we wanted to contribute to their extensive offerings of resources, platforms, programs and grants that are very much in line with our TruEats values," says Dr. Kumar. "We are particularly proud of our participation in the organization's Diabetes Scholars program, which provides scholarships for deserving students with Type 1 Diabetes. 2021 showcases a commitment to more than $156,000 in combined scholarships to be awarded to 62 outstanding high school graduates across 30 states."

TruEats will provide an ongoing donation stream from three areas:

1 percent of total TruEats sales

One-time $10,000 donation from the Kanshi Ram Foundation

$1 from every copy sold of Dr. Surinder Kumar's latest book, "Everything You Need Is Within You" , available on Amazon

"Having like-minded partners like TruEats who share our passion for changing what it means to live with chronic illness is truly invaluable," says Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "We look forward to continuing this partnership with a shared vision of supporting even more people with diabetes through TruEats generous contributions."

The ongoing TruEats and Beyond Type 1 partnership is set to fund a myriad of programs through Beyond Type 1's general fund, including education, awareness, and annual scholarships.

Surinder and Daven Kumar are available for interviews.

About TruEats

TruEats Modern Baking Company is on a mission to create simple, nutritious and tasteful foods that nourish the human body, mind, and spirit by combining ancient wisdom with modern nutrition.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow.

