Truebit Announces General Availability of Verify Platform: The Verification Layer for Tokenized Assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truebit today announced general availability of Truebit Verify, the verification layer for tokenized assets. The platform generates interactive and cryptographic proof for any offchain operation—API calls, complex calculations, compliance workflows, and cross-chain orchestration—enabling developers to build and launch verifiable applications in minutes instead of months.

While blockchains provide transparency for on-chain transactions, the critical operations that determine asset value happen offchain: reserve verification, NAV calculations, compliance checks, custody tracking, and risk models. These processes operate as black boxes without cryptographic proof, creating a trust gap that discounts asset values and limits institutional adoption.

"Blockchain adoption is constrained by the 'just trust us' problem for offchain operations," said Jason Teutsch, Founder of Truebit. "Investors discount asset values when they can't verify reserves. Regulators require proof that compliance policies execute correctly. Counterparties won't trust AI agents without demonstrated risk parameter adherence. Truebit Verify solves this by generating cryptographic proof for any offchain computation — proving what code ran, what data was used, and what the results were."

Platform Capabilities

Truebit Verify provides infrastructure for building verifiable systems through core capabilities:

Trustless Compute - Execute complex calculations, risk models, and AI inference offchain while maintaining cryptographic proof of correctness. Powers portfolio optimization, derivatives pricing, and algorithmic decision-making with provable execution.

Certified Transcripts - Every operation generates an immutable audit trail documenting inputs, code hash, execution events, and outputs. These transcripts are cryptographically signed and timestamped for auditors, regulators, and counterparties.

Verified API Integration - Connect to external and confidential data sources with tamper-proof records proving when data was retrieved, from which source, and with what parameters. Enables proof of reserves, custody verification, and authenticated data feeds for critical business operations.

Compliance Orchestration - Automate multi-step regulatory workflows with policy enforcement at the smart contract level with complete audit trails. Bake directly into ERC-3643 token contracts and vault auditable KYC/AML, accreditation checks, NAV, proof of reserves, and other transfer restrictions.

Dynamic Oracles - Enable smart contracts to programatically access any API and execute arbitrary logic on-demand. Smart contracts specify data sources and computation in transactions; Truebit nodes execute offchain and return verified results with immutable execution records.

Cross-Chain Operations - Move data and enforce policies across multiple blockchains while maintaining verification integrity. Enables multi-chain asset management, cross-border compliance, and chain-agnostic applications.

Solutions Built on Truebit Verify

The general availability release reflects maturity gained through production deployments:

Verified Compliance for Digital Assets

Truebit powers compliance engines that enforce regulatory requirements at the smart contract level for stablecoins, tokenized securities, real world and digital asset platforms. The solution includes rapid ERC-3643 token deployment, automated KYC/AML verification, dual-track regulatory structures (US Reg D + Global Reg S), and real-time audit trail generation.

CHAYNE, an early adopter, uses Truebit Verify to provide verifiable execution of compliance workflows and regulatory reporting for digital asset operations.

"Regulators and LPs don't accept 'trust us.' They need proof. Truebit's certified transcripts give us an immutable audit trail for every compliance decision—showing exactly what data was checked, when, and which policy was applied. There's a big difference between claiming compliance and proving it, which is why we're integrating Truebit Verify into our compliance infrastructure to bring this level of transparency to institutional funds," said Travis John, Managing Partner at CHAYNE, a financial technology firm delivering on-chain efficiency and transparency to traditional markets.

DeFi Verification for Tokenized Assets

Tokenization platforms use Truebit Verify to prove reserves, verify valuations, and document asset lifecycles. The platform enables real-time proof of reserves, automated NAV calculations, custody tracking, and asset lifecycle documentation from origination through disposition — addressing the trust gap that causes investors to discount tokenized asset values.

Developer Tools and Infrastructure

Truebit Verify provides:

Multi-language support - TypeScript, JavaScript, Python, Rust, C++ via WebAssembly, and more

- TypeScript, JavaScript, Python, Rust, C++ via WebAssembly, and more API Task framework - Integrate external services with proof of interaction

- Integrate external services with proof of interaction Function Tasks - Execute custom business logic with verified results

- Execute custom business logic with verified results Orchestration layer - Visual workflow builder for complex processes

- Visual workflow builder for complex processes Transcript API - Programmatic access to execution proofs

General Availability

Truebit Verify is available immediately. You can learn more at www.truebit.io or contact us to speak to one of our experts. Developer documentation and implementation guides are available at devs.truebit.io .

About Truebit

Truebit provides verification infrastructure for tokenized assets, ensuring the integrity and auditability of offchain processes. By making offchain computations transparent and provable, Truebit enables compliant solutions for digital assettokenization, verifiable AI, transparent supply chains, and decentralized finance.

