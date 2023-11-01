TrueBlue Joins the United Nations Global Compact

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, announced today that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative in the world. With thousands of participating organizations based in over 160 countries, the UN Global Compact works to unite businesses for a better world by aligning their operations and strategies in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

"TrueBlue is committed to not only connecting people and work, but also to ensuring they have the workplace experience that everyone deserves," said Taryn Owen, CEO of TrueBlue. "Joining the UN Global Compact is a significant milestone in expanding our ability to be a force for good, and we are proud to participate in this key global initiative given our common goals."

TrueBlue pledged its commitment to supporting the initiative's ten principles along with the implementation of all 17 of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).  Its focus will include four that its business strategy and activity will most greatly impact:

  • Quality Education: Preparing the workforce for the future through its community engagement and philanthropy program, Groundworks
  • Gender Equality: Fostering a culture that empowers women in leadership at all levels, encouraged through a global mentorship program, numerous Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and other opportunities that enable all employees to realize their full potential
  • Decent Work and Economic Growth: Continuing its mission to connect people and work for fair and competitive wages
  • Climate Action: Creating a Green Team to evaluate and determine next steps from its first two Green House Gas assessments and implementing projects to further reduce its footprint

TrueBlue will work to continue integrating the principles and these goals into its strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations. Learn more about TrueBlue's sustainability work at trueblue.com/corporate-citizenship.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity.  In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

