TrueBlue Leadership Recognized for Excellence in the Staffing Industry

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Taryn Owen and PeopleReady President Kristy Willis have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List.

This annual list recognizes the top women leaders who have made significant contributions to the staffing sector. This is Owen's eighth consecutive year and Willis' fifth appearance as part of Global Power 150 list.

"TrueBlue's leadership team is made stronger by the diverse talents and perspectives of our leaders," said Jeff Sakaguchi, Board Chairman of TrueBlue. "Taryn and Kristy exemplify the excellence we strive for, and their continued recognition in the industry reflects their dedication to innovation and shaping the future of staffing."

Under their leadership, TrueBlue has achieved significant milestones this year. Despite challenging labor market dynamics, the company has been proactive in addressing current market needs while positioning itself for future growth. Notable recent achievements include advancing digital transformation with the successful rollout of its proprietary JobStack app, diversifying RPO business into higher skilled placements, and increasing synergies and cross-selling across the organization.

TrueBlue's leaders are consistently recognized by the industry, a testament to the organization's expertise and passion to its mission to connect people and work. With dedicated leaders at the forefront, TrueBlue is proud to drive progress that benefits clients, the workforce and communities alike.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries; and PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at trueblue.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.