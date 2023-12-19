TrueBlue Recognized for Women in Leadership

News provided by

TrueBlue, Inc.

19 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that TrueBlue President and CEO Taryn Owen and PeopleReady President Kristy Willis have been recognized for their impactful leadership in the staffing industry.

Owen and Willis have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List. In its ninth year, this annual list recognizes women for exceptional contributions in the staffing industry. This is Owen's seventh consecutive year as part of the Global Power 150 and Willis' fourth appearance on the prestigious list.

"From the frontlines to our board of directors, we are fortunate to have inspiring women at every level of TrueBlue," said Jeff Sakaguchi, Board Chairman of TrueBlue. "We are grateful for the contributions of all of our women in leadership and for this recognition of Taryn and Kristy's leadership and contributions to our industry and our mission."

Owen was also awarded the Silver Globee® in the Women of the Year United States category of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business and a Silver Stevie Award for Maverick of the Year in the 20th annual Stevie Awards® for Women in Business. Willis received the Gold Globee® in the Women of the Year for Business Products or Services category of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.

Also from this source

TrueBlue's PeopleReady Earns Dual Awards for Innovative JobStack App

TrueBlue's PeopleReady Earns Dual Awards for Innovative JobStack App

TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), has been...
TrueBlue's PeopleReady Helps Develop the Next Generation of Skilled Tradespeople with Workforce Development Program

TrueBlue's PeopleReady Helps Develop the Next Generation of Skilled Tradespeople with Workforce Development Program

With the skilled trades worker shortage expected to remain a long-term challenge for the U.S. economy, it is increasingly critical to attract workers ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Awards

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.