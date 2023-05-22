TrueBlue's Anthony Brew Named Among the Most Influential Figures in Staffing Industry's DEI Landscape

News provided by

TrueBlue

22 May, 2023, 13:18 ET

TACOMA, Wash., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is thrilled to announce that Anthony Brew, Chief Diversity Officer, has been named to the prestigious Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Influencers list. This recognition underscores TrueBlue's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion as a leader in the staffing industry.

Brew's work is fueled by his desire to create a better world for the next generation. In 2021, Brew developed TrueBlue's five-year Strategic Plan for DEI. As a key component of the company's commitment to its employees and surrounding communities, the Strategic Plan is a guide of goals for achieving transformational change on issues of DEI. It aims to support the organization in the following areas:

  • Growing the awareness of its leadership in relation to DEI
  • Expanding access and success for underrepresented populations within the organization
  • Building an environment where everyone can bring their genuine selves to the workplace
  • Ensuring a work environment where everyone is supported, valued, and included

In pursuit of this plan, Brew has spearheaded initiatives that have fostered stronger support for DE&I throughout the entire employee lifecycle, including the expansion of TrueBlue's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

"Under Tony's leadership, TrueBlue has made great strides in its DEI efforts," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "His passion for driving positive change, coupled with his extensive knowledge and expertise, has been instrumental in our journey towards creating a more inclusive organization."

This SIA list was developed to recognize people who are having the tough conversations to improve DE&I in the workforce solutions ecosystem. The selected leaders are those who have made a significant impact on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that influence the world of work.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue

Also from this source

TrueBlue Earns Dual Platinum Wins for Professional Services and DE&I Achievements in 2023 TITAN Business Awards

TrueBlue Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.