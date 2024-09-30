TrueBlue's Centerline Drivers Celebrates Careers in the Trucking Industry with Fourth Annual Respect the Drive Month

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, and Centerline Drivers, a TrueBlue company and one of the nation's most experienced, reliable, and respected partners in the transportation business, celebrated its fourth annual "Respect the Drive Month" to recognize the important contributions of truck drivers nationwide. The company also introduced a customer awards program to acknowledge companies that support the trucking industry.

Centerline created "Respect the Drive Month" to honor the work of truck drivers, an effort that has gained urgency as the industry faces a driver shortage of roughly 60,000 drivers according to the American Trucking Association. Centerline's State of Trucking 2024 survey echoed these challenges, revealing that nearly 25% of drivers reported feeling underappreciated as a key reason for seeking a new profession this year.

"Our drivers are the heartbeat of our organization—delivering excellence mile after mile. Their dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment keep our business moving forward and our customers smiling," said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. "We don't just appreciate our drivers – through Respect the Drive, we celebrate them this month and every day for the incredible work they do. They truly are the unsung heroes of the economy."

During this year's observance, Centerline introduced the Respect the Drive Customer Awards program. The initiative features multiple award categories to recognize companies that demonstrate leadership in safety, inclusivity, and fostering a positive culture for drivers. Categories include:

Open Road Award: Recognizing efforts to make the industry more inclusive.

Recognizing efforts to make the industry more inclusive. Driver Culture Award: Celebrating companies that prioritize a supportive environment for drivers.

Celebrating companies that prioritize a supportive environment for drivers. Safety Award: Honoring those committed to ongoing driver safety and training.

Honoring those committed to ongoing driver safety and training. Respect the Drive Award: The highest honor, encompassing all aspects of safety, inclusivity, and culture.

Centerline is dedicated to celebrating the hard work and achievements of its drivers year-round. Through programs like Respect the Drive, the company continues to recognize drivers' dedication, loyalty, and the vital role they play in supporting its customers.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at trueblue.com.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019-2023 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021 and 2022. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

