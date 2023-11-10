TrueBlue's Centerline Drivers Launches Veterans Apprenticeship Program Partnership

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that Centerline Drivers, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), has launched a new Veterans apprenticeship program through a partnership with FastPort.

Military Veterans have valuable and transferable skills and are great candidates to become Commercial Driver's License (CDL) drivers. Through this partnership, veterans are able to accelerate their CDL application with FastPort. After receiving their CDL license, Centerline will help these Veterans complete the on-the-road training they need to become a certified truck driver.

"U.S. military Veterans have so much to offer the communities we serve, and TrueBlue has a long-standing commitment to helping Veterans connect with meaningful work," said Taryn Owen, CEO of TrueBlue. "This new apprenticeship program is a perfect opportunity to help Veterans obtain rewarding employment in a growing industry while helping to address the driver shortage."

The Centerline apprenticeship program is part of the U.S. Department of Labor's apprenticeship program, which provides focused and comprehensive industry training. It also includes an "Earn While You Learn" training model, in which apprentices receive wages while obtaining hands-on training. Apprenticeship program graduates will also be awarded a national credential certificate by the U.S. Department of Labor.

"We are honored to have so many military Veterans as drivers, recruiters and leaders throughout Centerline," said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. "Our team is thrilled to offer another transition point for Veterans who have bravely served our country so they can find meaningful employment within the civilian workforce."

"Having served myself, I know the struggle of transitioning from the military to a civilian workplace," said John Trahan, Vice President of Driver Management Services Sales and Operations at Centerline Drivers and a U.S. Airforce Veteran. "At Centerline, we are committed to serving Veterans and helping them find careers with companies that value their strong work ethics and valuable skills."

To learn more about the program requirements or to apply, visit centerlinedrivers.com/veterans.

About TrueBlue
TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at trueblue.com.

About Centerline Drivers
Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021 and 2022. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

