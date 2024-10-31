TrueBlue's Centerline Drivers Named a Top Company for Women to Work

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that Centerline Drivers, a TrueBlue company and one of the nation's most experienced, reliable, and respected partners in the transportation business, has been named one of the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association for the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition underscores Centerline's ongoing commitment to attract and retain a diverse work environment in which women can thrive.

"We're thrilled and grateful to receive this prestigious award for the sixth consecutive year," said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. "This remarkable achievement truly highlights the incredible dedication and passion our team pours into fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for our drivers, staff and valued clients. The growing presence of women in the trucking industry is not just a positive change, it is also a transformative force that elevates our entire field. We are so proud to be at the forefront of this inspiring progress."

The award recognizes companies that actively encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, create a positive environment, offer competitive compensation and benefits, and provide career growth and advancement opportunities. The honor reflects Centerline's commitment to promoting women in trucking while keeping America moving with skilled drivers.

Over the past several years, Centerline Drivers has enhanced its efforts in developing the next generation of women leaders in the transportation industry, including introducing recruitment initiatives aimed at increasing female representation, fostering mentorship opportunities for women across the organization, and launching a scholarship to help more women enter the industry. As of today, women hold 50% of the company's leadership positions and make up two-thirds of Centerline's workforce.

"We are pleased to recognize Centerline Drivers for its continued commitment to supporting and advancing women in the transportation industry," said Brian Everett, Group Publisher and Editorial Director of WIT. "Centerline has consistently demonstrated leadership in creating an inclusive environment where women can excel, and its efforts have made a significant impact on the industry as a whole. Its sixth consecutive year on our list is a clear reflection of its dedication to empowering women to pursue rewarding careers in trucking."

Nominations for the award focused on corporate culture, work flexibility, competitive compensation and benefits, and opportunities for professional development and career advancement opportunities. The selected companies on the list were chosen from over 30,000 votes by professionals in the industry. The full list can be found in WIT's official publication, Redefining the Road.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries; and PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at trueblue.com.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019-2023 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021 and 2022. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.