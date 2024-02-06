TrueBlue's PeopleManagement Brands Receive ClearlyRated 2024 Best of Staffing Award

News provided by

TrueBlue, Inc.

06 Feb, 2024, 07:05 ET

Clients recognize brands for excellence in client service three years in a row

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue's (NYSE: TBI) PeopleManagement is pleased to announce that its three brands — Staff Management | SMX, SIMOS Solutions and Centerline Drivers — have been recognized by the ClearlyRated 2024 Best of Staffing Awards for superior service to customers. Centerline Drivers and SIMOS Solutions have won the award for the third year in a row.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Centerline Drivers)
(PRNewsfoto/Centerline Drivers)

The award surveys customers about their satisfaction with various areas of the business. Staff Management | SMX is a Diamond winner for the fourth year in a row, which recognizes companies who have been on the Clearly Rated Best of Staffing list for more than five consecutive years.

"This repeated recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers year after year and reflects our entire team's hard work and dedication," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "As we celebrate this achievement with gratitude, we remain steadfast in our mission to connect people and work."

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent and internal employees.

"Our teams always go the extra mile to prioritize exceptional service for our customers, and I am grateful our PeopleManagement brands were recognized for their outstanding work once again," said Jerry Wimer, General Manager of Onsite Staffing, Acting President of PeopleManagement and SVP of TrueBlue.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said Eric Gregg, CEO of ClearlyRated. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About PeopleManagement
PeopleManagement is TrueBlue's workforce management division, which specializes in onsite and contingent workforces. Across three staffing businesses—Centerline, SIMOS, and Staff Management | SMX—PeopleManagement combines innovative, technology-based solutions with workforce strategy to help bridge talent gaps and prepare tomorrow's supply chain talent for the future. From manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution and transportation, PeopleManagement connects Fortune 1000 supply chain companies with hundreds of thousands of workers, helping companies meet workers where they are and how they want to work, whether they are looking for part-time, temporary or full-time work.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more about their company and process here.

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.

Also from this source

HRO Today Names Four TrueBlue Leaders as Innovative HR Superstars

HRO Today Names Four TrueBlue Leaders as Innovative HR Superstars

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that four of its leaders have been named to the...
TrueBlue Recognized for Women in Leadership

TrueBlue Recognized for Women in Leadership

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that TrueBlue President and CEO Taryn Owen and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.