TrueBlue's PeopleReady Earns Dual Awards for Innovative JobStack App

News provided by

TrueBlue, Inc.

30 Nov, 2023, 16:10 ET

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), has been recognized with two awards from the International Awards Associate (IAA) for its groundbreaking JobStack app.

PeopleReady's JobStack app earned a Platinum TITAN Business Award in the Business Technology Solution category, which recognizes business excellence. It also earned a Gold Vega Award in the Apps & Software category, which celebrates digital media that pioneers new frontiers of creativity and innovation.

Continue Reading
PeopleReady logo (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)
PeopleReady logo (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

With its game-changing technology, JobStack connects people and work 24/7. JobStack has been downloaded by more than three million job seekers and has helped businesses fill more than 14 million shifts since its launch. Supported by a network of local teams across the US, 97% of PeopleReady's associates use JobStack for a seamless user experience.

"JobStack represents our dedication to transforming the traditional staffing process for employers and job seekers alike," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "We are proud to earn recognition for our innovative technology, which has become crucial in today's ever-evolving employment landscape by improving accessibility and convenience for all stakeholders."

For job seekers, JobStack offers a fully virtual job search experience while enabling them to customize their search results based on preferred schedule and other criteria. Businesses benefit from the capability to submit and track orders in real time and manage administrative tasks without the need for time-consuming paperwork.

"Being recognized with multiple awards for our industry-leading app is great validation for our team's commitment to make it easier than ever to connect people and work," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "With JobStack, we continue to reimagine what's possible as we strive to put work and workforces within reach."

Learn more about JobStack: https://www.peopleready.com/jobstack/

About TrueBlue 
TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at trueblue.com.

About PeopleReady 
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout North America, PeopleReady connected over 226,000 people to work in 2022. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.

Also from this source

TrueBlue's PeopleReady Helps Develop the Next Generation of Skilled Tradespeople with Workforce Development Program

TrueBlue's PeopleReady Helps Develop the Next Generation of Skilled Tradespeople with Workforce Development Program

With the skilled trades worker shortage expected to remain a long-term challenge for the U.S. economy, it is increasingly critical to attract workers ...
TrueBlue's Centerline Drivers Launches Veterans Apprenticeship Program Partnership

TrueBlue's Centerline Drivers Launches Veterans Apprenticeship Program Partnership

TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that Centerline Drivers, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.