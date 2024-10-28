TrueBlue's PeopleReady Earns Top Recognition as a Leader in U.S. Industrial Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions by Everest Group

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), has been recognized as a Leader, the highest distinction, on leading research firm Everest Group's U.S. Industrial Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2024. This marks a second consecutive year of achievement, reinforcing PeopleReady's role as a dominant force in the industrial staffing sector.

"PeopleReady continues to deliver superior client value and enhanced experience, drawing upon its dedicated Skilled Trades division, the market success of its renewables program, and its advanced digital staffing delivery through the JobStack app. Additionally, its strong vision for industry expansion and digital staffing, associate upskilling initiatives, and synergies across TrueBlue brands to offer managed services have significantly contributed to its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group's Industrial Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2024," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President of Everest Group.

The analyst report recognized PeopleReady as a Leader for its ability to source general and skilled talent across a wide range of industries, such as construction, renewable energy, logistics and distribution, manufacturing and maintenance, hospitality, events, and retail.

"This recognition from Everest Group underscores our relentless focus on delivering scalable staffing solutions across industries," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "Being named a Leader for the second consecutive year motivates us to further our commitment to simplifying the path that connects people and work, and to providing exceptional service through our expansive footprint and staffing technology."

Everest Group's assessment of PeopleReady was a reflection of its recent efforts, including:

PeopleReady stands out as an early innovator in digital staffing delivery, achieving strong outcomes in the industrial sector. With its proprietary app, JobStack, employers can place staffing requests on-the-go, schedule shifts and approve worker time. Candidates can apply, onboard, and find local jobs with JobStack.

PeopleReady is committed to upskilling its general labor workforce through its WorkUp program. WorkUp helps participants earn certifications in the trades including carpentry, electrical, and plumbing through online learning, hands-on training, career counseling, and more.

PeopleReady maintains a robust omnichannel delivery approach, with an expansive physical presence across the U.S. bolstered by centralized support services and its digital staffing app JobStack.





PeopleReady provides easy access to recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), performance-based managed services and on-site staffing solutions through other TrueBlue brands in the manufacturing, production, and maintenance sectors.

About TrueBlue



TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries; and PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at trueblue.com.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout the U.S., PeopleReady connected about 195,000 people to work in 2023. Learn more at peopleready.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.