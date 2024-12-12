TrueBlue's PeopleReady Introduces Next Gen of Top-Rated JobStack App

Powerful Workforce Matching and New Features Boost Staffing Speed and Success

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that PeopleReady has launched the next generation of its top-rated JobStack staffing app. JobStack's new ReadyMatch technology instantaneously identifies best-matched workers, optimizing success rates.

NEW FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS:

ReadyMatch™: Instantly matches job requirements with a pool of reliable, qualified workers and makes it easy to invite the best-fit workers to the job.

Instant Accept: Reduces time-to-fill by enabling pre-qualified workers to accept shifts immediately.

Worker Ratings & Invites: Enhances staffing efficiency by making it easier than ever to rate workers and retain top performers for additional assignments.

Worker Development: Increases right-fit opportunities for PeopleReady's workforce by providing access to additional job qualifications, in turn expanding the network of qualified, local workers.

Coordinated Jobsite Management: Streamlines staffing across multiple locations with centralized order placement and management capabilities nationwide.

"Building on our 35 years of leadership in the staffing industry, PeopleReady's next-generation JobStack app reflects our deep expertise and understanding of employer and job seeker needs in the ever-evolving world of work," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "JobStack, combined with our unparalleled national footprint and expansive local branch presence, demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable staffing solutions that connect people and work faster and more effectively than ever before."

One of the top-rated staffing apps in both the Apple App and Google Play Stores, JobStack helps employers manage fluctuating staffing needs through PeopleReady's ever-growing network of qualified, local workers while offering job seekers an easy way to instantly find flexible work. A pioneer in staffing app technology since 2017 and an industry leader since 1989, PeopleReady backs JobStack with responsive, local service delivered by hundreds of branch teams across all 50 states.

"While JobStack continues to lead as a top-rated staffing app, PeopleReady's commitment goes beyond technology," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "With hundreds of branches and passionate teams across all 50 states, we combine digital convenience with personalized, local support. Since 1989, we've prioritized putting people first, and we remain committed to supporting both employers and job seekers through innovative technology and trusted, in-person service."

JobStack enables PeopleReady customers of all sizes to request reliable temporary workers 24/7 with real-time visibility into order status via a mobile or web experience. Customers gain access to PeopleReady's network of E-Verified workers without the burden of recruiting, paperwork, or payroll. For job seekers, JobStack provides a quick and easy way to find jobs, get paid, and manage their schedules anytime, anywhere. PeopleReady's local teams support workers in expanding their employment options by obtaining new skills, certifications, and screenings and keeping their JobStack profile up to date.

JobStack was built to evolve with the preferences of employers and job seekers. To learn more, visit peopleready.com/jobstack.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its top-rated JobStack staffing app, hundreds of local teams, and offices across all 50 states, PeopleReady served approximately 64,000 businesses and put approximately 154,000 people to work in 2023. Learn more at peopleready.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries; and PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at trueblue.com.

