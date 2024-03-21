TrueBlue's PeopleReady, PeopleScout and PeopleManagement Named to the Top Workplaces USA List

All Three TrueBlue Businesses Recognized for the Fourth Consecutive Year

TACOMA, Wash., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that its PeopleReady, PeopleScout and PeopleManagement brands have all earned the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award based on feedback from employees. This award is issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization with a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and celebrating nationally recognized companies that prioritize a people-centered culture.

"To receive this honor for four consecutive years is truly a testament to the dedication and excellence of our teams across the TrueBlue organization as we further our mission to connect people and work," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "As The People Company, we are unwavering in our commitment to continue fostering an environment in which our employees feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive."

Companies named to the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on results gathered through an employee survey conducted by the employee engagement technology organization, Energage. The research-backed employee engagement survey captures anonymous responses to statements centered around four culture imperatives – alignment, connection, coaching and performance. Survey results are compared to benchmarks established from more than 18 years of data from 27 million employee surveys across 70,000 organizations.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About TrueBlue's Top Workplaces

PeopleReady specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout North America, PeopleReady connected more than 197,000 people to work in 2023. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

PeopleManagement is TrueBlue's workforce management division, which specializes in onsite and contingent workforces. Across three staffing businesses – Centerline, SIMOS, and Staff Management | SMX – PeopleManagement combines innovative, technology-based solutions with workforce strategy to help bridge talent gaps and prepare tomorrow's supply chain talent for the future. From manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution and transportation, PeopleManagement connects Fortune 1000 supply chain companies with hundreds of thousands of workers, helping companies meet workers where they are and how they want to work, whether they are looking for part-time, temporary or full-time work.

PeopleScout is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts over 90% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. Learn more at www.peoplescout.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

