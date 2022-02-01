TrueBlue's PeopleReady, PeopleScout and PeopleManagement Named Top Workplaces for 2nd Consecutive Year

"At TrueBlue, our employees are deeply committed to our mission to connect people and work and to be a force for good in the communities we serve. To receive this positive feedback on our culture from our talented employees is indeed a high honor," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. "Through the challenges of the past few years, they have remained focused and undeterred in helping TrueBlue fulfill its mission—and we are resolved to ensuring that we continue to build a culture where all employees can advance and thrive."

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

About TrueBlue's Top Workplaces:

PeopleReady specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

PeopleScout is one of the world's largest RPO providers with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging with millions of candidates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. Learn more at www.peoplescout.com .

PeopleManagement is TrueBlue's workforce management division, which specializes in on-site and contingent workforces. Across three staffing businesses—Centerline, SIMOS, and Staff Management | SMX—PeopleManagement combines innovative, technology-based solutions with workforce strategy to help bridge talent gaps and prepare tomorrow's supply chain talent for the future. From manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution and transportation, PeopleManagement connects Fortune 1000 supply chain companies with hundreds of thousands of workers, helping companies meet workers where they are and how they want to work, whether they are looking for part-time, temporary or full-time work.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit www.energage.com or www.topworkplaces.com.

