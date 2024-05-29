TrueBlue's PeopleReady Skilled Trades Honors Careers in the Trades Amidst Skilled Labor Shortage

Company celebrates fourth annual Respect the Craft™ month, highlighting the essential contributions of tradespeople

TACOMA, Wash., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The skilled trades labor shortage remains a pressing issue affecting industries across the U.S. There have been close to 300,000 unique skilled trades job postings since the beginning of 2024, according to a recent analysis by PeopleReady Skilled Trades, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI) and specialized division of PeopleReady.

In the past 90 days, overall job postings for skilled trades have increased by 10% with notable increases in demand for stonemasons (64%), carpenters (18%) and construction laborers (16%).

With continuing increases in demand, it is critical for skilled trades employers to prioritize innovative recruitment and retention strategies to remain competitive. Raising awareness of the important role of skilled tradespeople in our communities, PeopleReady Skilled Trades honors their essential contributions by celebrating the month of May as Respect the Craft Month. This annual event, now in its fourth year, shows appreciation for tradespeople and fosters a sense of belonging and pride within the craft and trades workforce.

"We are immensely grateful for the talented, hard-working tradespeople who are the heart of our business," said Jill Quinn, Executive Leader of PeopleReady Skilled Trades. "While we appreciate their vital contributions every day, we are honored to celebrate our incredible employees during Respect the Craft Month, recognizing the dedication that skilled tradespeople bring to honing their craft and helping build stronger communities."

As part of the celebration, the company invited skilled workers to share the reasons they love working in the skilled trades. Some highlights include:

"I couldn't stand being behind a desk all day, and having a job like mine provides all the versatility I need to stay sane! They say when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life, and that's where I'm at. As a carpenter, I love what I do, and I never feel like I'm working, ever!" – Busby, Carpenter

"Being a female of color in the trades has been a challenge but... I love it because I get to master my craft but more importantly, I get to drive anywhere in the world and appreciate everything that is put together by melting two pieces of steel...to make something that people need and use every day. It's cool to see everything I put together, whether it be a children's hospital or navy ships." – Tanya, Welder

"My favorite part about being an electrician is being able to see a project progress from the beginning to the very end and adding the final details. It is rewarding being able to add power and provide lighting to a project to allow all skilled workers do their job safe and efficiently." – Gabe, Electrician

PeopleReady Skilled Trades provides opportunities throughout the year for tradespeople to celebrate their milestones, share their stories and receive recognition for their dedication to the company, its customers and their craft. The company's Respect the Craft loyalty program is an ongoing initiative for tradespeople to earn rewards while being honored for their commitment to these essential careers.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About PeopleReady Skilled Trades

PeopleReady Skilled Trades is a specialized division of PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI). Since 1987, this specialized division has connected tradespeople and work across a wide range of trades, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, solar installations and more. Whether customers need a single tradesperson or require a coordinated effort to dispatch trades workers across multiple projects, PeopleReady Skilled Trades ensures they have the right people with the right tools, on-site and on time. Learn more at skilled.peopleready.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.