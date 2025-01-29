TrueBlue's PeopleScout Advances Proprietary Talent Tech Affinix® with AI-Powered Capabilities and Modular Design

To stay ahead of rapidly changing market conditions and technological advancements, PeopleScout continues to evolve its AI-powered recruitment tools to provide unmatched flexibility and insight for talent leaders seeking to transform their recruitment strategies.

"At TrueBlue, we are committed to helping our clients address their most pressing talent challenges through our differentiated proprietary technology," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "As we advance Affinix with AI-powered capabilities, more agile deployment models, and greater insights, we elevate our clients' connection to top talent while furthering our mission to connect people and work."

Key enhancements to Affinix include:

AI-Powered Precision: Advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that help recruiters identify potential candidates and improve hiring outcomes

Advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that help recruiters identify potential candidates and improve hiring outcomes Flexible Deployment: A modular approach enabling organizations to select and integrate specific tools that align with their unique talent needs

A modular approach enabling organizations to select and integrate specific tools that align with their unique talent needs Comprehensive Analytics: A fully configurable business intelligence and analytics suite provides a full picture into hiring

The Affinix total talent technology suite connects critical recruitment technologies including applicant tracking, candidate relationship management, digital interviewing and talent analytics. The platform helps employers:

Reduce recruitment costs: Intelligent budget mapping and real-time spend analytics eliminate inefficiencies and optimize recruitment investment

Intelligent budget mapping and real-time spend analytics eliminate inefficiencies and optimize recruitment investment Improve hire quality: AI-powered tools help recruiters align candidate skills and qualifications with organizational needs

AI-powered tools help recruiters align candidate skills and qualifications with organizational needs Accelerate time-to-hire: Streamlined automated workflows and smart candidate routing accelerate recruitment processes, transforming traditional hiring timelines

Streamlined automated workflows and smart candidate routing accelerate recruitment processes, transforming traditional hiring timelines Enhance candidate experience: The digital-first, personalized platform puts candidates in control and creates engaging, frictionless interactions

The digital-first, personalized platform puts candidates in control and creates engaging, frictionless interactions Gain deeper talent insights: A unified analytics dashboard transforms recruitment data into actionable business intelligence

"Every feature of Affinix is shaped by real-world recruitment challenges and designed to deliver tangible business impact," said Rick Betori, President of PeopleScout. "This evolution of our proprietary technology exemplifies how we're transforming talent acquisition technology to give our clients a decisive competitive advantage in today's dynamic labor market."

Built by in-house recruitment technology experts, Affinix has been regularly enhanced since its inception to leverage emerging technology and address the most pressing challenges in talent acquisition. The technology suite now offers a modular approach, allowing organizations to configure their recruitment ecosystem to fit their unique needs. Options range from a quick deployment model which keeps Affinix as a standalone, to full integration with existing systems, or direct access for clients' internal recruitment teams.

PeopleScout elevates employers' connection to top talent with a unique approach that combines market intelligence, creativity and technology. The company delivers global talent solutions providing unmatched scalability to meet professional, specialist, volume and contingent hiring needs of organizations of all sizes and across all sectors. The company's proprietary total talent acquisition suite, Affinix, is embedded within the company's custom talent solutions and delivers speed and scalability while leveraging AI, recruitment marketing, machine learning, predictive analytics and other emerging technology.

Discover the enhanced capabilities of Affinix and how PeopleScout is transforming talent acquisition at PeopleScout.com.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a global talent solutions leader that provides unmatched scalability to meet the hiring needs of organizations of all sizes. It connects clients with top talent through Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP), Total Workforce Solutions, and talent and technology advisory services. PeopleScout is helping talent leaders harness the power of data, drive decisions and exceed expectations through tech-charged solutions founded on machine learning and AI. PeopleScout's legacy of service and partnership has led to consistent recognition as a leader by industry analysts. For more information, visit www.peoplescout.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2023, TrueBlue served 67,000 clients and connected approximately 464,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries; and PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at trueblue.com.

