TrueBlue's PeopleScout Announces Internal Appointments to its Executive Leadership Team

TACOMA, Wash., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, today announced that Jonathan Porter has been promoted to Managing Director, EMEA from his position as UK Managing Director and Head of EMEA Operational Delivery, effective April 30, 2024. Porter will succeed Andrew Wilkinson who is leaving the company after more than 40 years of service.

Porter joined PeopleScout in 2018 as part of the company's acquisition of TMP Worldwide UK. Since then, he has been responsible for the EMEA recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and talent advisory operations, covering all aspects of client engagement, service delivery and colleague development. Before joining PeopleScout, Porter began his career in finance with KPMG; however, for the past 25 years he has been collaborating with commercial and public sector organizations to find solutions for their resourcing problems.

Joining Porter on the PeopleScout Executive Leadership team is Tim Powell, Managing Director, APAC, who will continue to lead the APAC operations for PeopleScout. Prior to joining PeopleScout in 2022, Powell worked in key leadership roles with Deloitte, Accenture and Korn Ferry in APAC, Europe and North America. With nearly three decades of experience in human capital consulting, RPO, and related talent acquisition services, Powell brings a robust international perspective and a diverse range of experience.

"Jon is an experienced leader who brings more than 25 years of RPO and talent advisory expertise to his new position. His deep experience and alignment with our vision and mission position him as the right person to lead our EMEA operations as we continue to evolve," said PeopleScout President and TrueBlue Executive Vice President Rick Betori. "I look forward to welcoming Jon and Tim to our executive leadership team and benefitting from their wealth of experience and fresh perspectives. On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank Andrew for his leadership and the many contributions he made to the growth of our global RPO and talent advisory operations."

