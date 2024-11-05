Truecaller earns triple ISO certifications

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to announce that it has successfully attained three ISO certifications: ISO 27001 for Information Security Management, ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management, and ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems. These achievements mark a significant milestone in Truecaller's commitment to the highest global standards of security, resilience, and quality in its operations.

"Receiving these certifications is a testament to our ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest level of security and quality for our users. As we continue our mission to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, these certifications are proof of our dedication to operational excellence," commented Rosario Leo, CTO at Truecaller.

"These certifications mark a pivotal moment for us. ISO 27001 strengthens our information security posture, ISO 9001 reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality products, and ISO 22301 ensures that our operations remain resilient despite unforeseen disruptions. It's a comprehensive framework that further boosts trust and reliability for our users and partners. We have always undertaken information security as a key enabler for customer trust and satisfaction. Our ISO 27001 certification shows that we are fully committed to protecting the data of our users and partners. In a time where security threats are evolving rapidly, this certification demonstrates that Truecaller stays ahead of the curve," commented Baris Färnman, VP Information Security at Truecaller.

As Truecaller continues to expand into new markets, particularly in emerging regions, these certifications affirm leadership in providing secure and efficient communication solutions catering to consumers and businesses. These certifications also provide Truecaller with a competitive edge, particularly in highly regulated industries such as telecommunications, finance, and energy, where compliance with stringent security, continuity, and quality standards is essential. The certifications also enable Truecaller's enterprise clients to confidently assure their stakeholders of the platform's reliability and adherence to global standards.

More information about the certifications:

ISO 27001 (Information Security Management): This certification assures that Truecaller has implemented rigorous security measures to protect sensitive data, solidifying the company's position as a trusted platform for over 420 million active users.

ISO 22301 (Business Continuity Management): This certification underscores Truecaller's ability to maintain seamless service delivery even during unforeseen disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted operations for its users and business clients.

ISO 9001 (Quality Management System): This certification highlights Truecaller's commitment to consistently providing high-quality services and products, meeting both user expectations and enterprise client requirements.

More information about the ISO standards can be found here: https://www.iso.org/standards.html.

