Truecaller Expands Business Messaging Ecosystem to Multiple Partners, Enabling Global Scale

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for safe and trusted communications, today announced an important shift in its business messaging ecosystem- away from an exclusive partnership model to a multi-partner approach in India and globally. This transition marks an important step in scaling Truecaller's business messaging offering and unlocking broader growth opportunities over time. New partners have been signed and are already live on the platform but scaling of volumes and revenues is expected to be gradual. Additionally, the previous partnership, which was of an exclusive nature, was terminated earlier this year, which will have a short-term negative impact on revenues until new partnerships have been scaled up.

The new partners - Gupshup, Onextel in India, and Cloudcom and GTS globally are already live and have begun using Truecaller business messaging in their respective regions. Additional partnerships are under negotiation. The scale up involves testing and POC rollouts with enterprises and over time is expected to yield significant volumes and revenues.

Under the new model, multiple partners will be able to integrate and deliver business messaging services on the Truecaller platform. This will materially increase reach, improve flexibility for enterprise customers, and accelerate innovation in how businesses connect with consumers.

Business messaging on Truecaller provides an effective alternative to traditional channels such as SMS and OTT platforms. With access to more than 450 million users globally, businesses can engage audiences in a trusted environment, benefiting from richer formats, enhanced interactivity, and more cost-efficient communication compared to standard legacy SMS. With business messages, Truecaller is empowering partners to transition their enterprise clients from legacy, low-trust SMS to a verified, smart, media-rich and conversational communication experience. The Business Messaging platform provides partners with actionable insights, including real-time insights and rich engagement metrics. This enables a more sophisticated, data-driven communication strategy that adapts at every stage of the customer journey.

"Our journey in business messaging began in 2022 with a single partner, which allowed us to build, refine, and validate the product experience at scale," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller. "As the platform has matured, we are now opening up to multiple partners to unlock the next phase of growth. This shift enables greater scalability, fosters innovation, and ultimately allows us to serve businesses and users more effectively across markets. This marks a complete reset and fresh start to Truecaller's business messaging vertical and was necessary for unlocking significant long term potential, even at the cost of revenues in the near term"

The transition to a multi-partner ecosystem is expected to impact revenues negatively in the short term, as the previous exclusive partnership has been terminated and new partners ramp up their operations. However, over time Truecaller expects this approach to drive stronger and more diversified revenue streams over time as the ecosystem scales.

By expanding its partner network, Truecaller reinforces its position as a key communications platform, offering businesses a modern, flexible, and efficient way to reach and engage consumers globally.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid

Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for safe and trusted communication. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

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SOURCE Truecaller AB