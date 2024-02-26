Truecaller Launches AI-Enabled Call Recording in India

News provided by

Truecaller AB

26 Feb, 2024, 02:42 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, announces the launch of AI-Powered Call Recording in India, for iOS and Android platforms. The new addition provides users with the ability to record incoming and outgoing calls directly within the Truecaller app, offering a convenient and efficient way to capture and manage important conversations. AI Call Recording is a paid feature: available with a Truecaller Premium subscription, and is an advanced cloud-based recording that offers high level of voice clarity. A user can record and transcribe all calls, in English and Hindi from any caller. The service has previously been launched in english speaking markets like the US, and additional markets and languages will follow.

By leveraging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technology, Truecaller empowers users to fully engage in their live conversation without the need to be concerned about taking detailed notes, thereby improving productivity during calls. The integration of AI into the newly launched call recording feature marks a significant leap forward, allowing for a detailed transcription of the entire phone call, along with an AI-generated call summary.

Speaking about the launch of the call recording feature in India, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director of Truecaller India and Chief Product Officer of Truecaller stated, "We are constantly innovating cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication. As we continue to push these boundaries, we are thrilled to announce our AI-enabled Call Recording solution, which has been a highly requested user feature by our 266M active users in India. We want to give our customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations, and it is also a very valuable tool for both personal and professional purposes."

Truecaller's AI powered Call Recording solution will be available as a part of Truecaller's Premium plan. While the feature is being rolled out across iOS and Android, it currently supports transcriptions in English and Hindi.

For more information. please contact:

Andreas Frid. Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 290800
[email protected]

About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

