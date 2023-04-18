Truecaller reaches 350 million monthly active users

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, reached another significant milestone on April 17, when the number of monthly active users of the service reached over 350 million.

"Reaching 350 million monthly active users is a major milestone that puts us on par with a handful of other global companies. After experiencing a period of somewhat slower growth in the beginning of the year, growth in the number of users has once again taken off. This has been achieved through improved organic growth without increased marketing spend. Growth is coming from many different geographies and the fastest relative growth is in regions outside of India. During the first quarter the absolute growth of number of users outside of India was as high as in India, which is the first time during the period 2020-2023, and we should soon reach more than 100 million monthly active users outside of India" says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder.

Truecaller reported an average of monthly active users of 338.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The average number of monthly active users in the first quarter of 2023 was 344.3 million and at the end of the quarter 348.2 million.

Truecaller will continue to report the average number of monthly and daily users on a quarterly basis in connection with the interim reporting.

